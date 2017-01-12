New Boston Development Director Joins Gables Residential

Gables Residential, a leader in the development and management of multifamily apartment communities, welcomes Joseph Shea as Development Director for the Boston, MA market.

Joseph spent the last 14 years with Roseland, a Mack-Cali Company, as Senior Vice President/Operating Partner, responsible for the management of the Boston office. He was specifically responsible for the development of luxury, urban in-fill housing and mixed-use projects in the northeast. Prior to this, Joseph was a Partner with Arnold and Kangas, P.C., and Senior Counsel for Fleet Financial Group.

“We continue to grow our presence in the Boston market and need a leader to spearhead our local development efforts,” shared Jorgen Punda, Regional Vice President, Investments. “Joseph has a background that offers the leadership and knowledge that we seek. We are excited to have him join our team and continue to drive our growth in the Boston market.”

Joseph has a J.D. from University of San Diego and an A.B. from Boston College. He also is a member of the Massachusetts Bar and is a Massachusetts Licensed Real Estate broker.

# # #

About Gables Residential

Gables Residential is an award-winning, vertically integrated, real estate company and privately held REIT specializing in the development, construction, ownership, acquisition, financing and management of multifamily and mixed-use communities. Gables Residential owns, develops and manages communities in high-growth U.S. markets such as Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, South Florida, Southern California and metropolitan Washington, D.C. Gables also provides third party management services in the New York, Baltimore, Frederick, Tampa, Phoenix, Seattle, Charlotte, Central and North Florida markets.

Gables manages over 31,000 apartment homes and approximately 550,000 square feet of retail space and has received national recognition for excellence in development, construction, management, sales, marketing, learning and development, benefits and corporate accommodations. These achievements reflect the impact of our experienced and dedicated team members, our superior knowledge of the markets served, and our expertise in development and management.