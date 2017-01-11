Billed as “The Perfect Girls’ Night Outback!”, Australia’s “Thunder from Down Under” will be performing their all-new, live show at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on January 27th and 28th, 2017.

The show will be the first gulf coast casino appearance of the group’s 2017 tour. “Thunder from Down Under” sold out multiple shows in their July, 2016 appearance at Scarlet Pearl.

“Thunder from Down Under” shows off chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, and irresistible boy-next-door charm. Performers embody different female fantasies and bring them to life. It’s not the kind of show you sit and watch – with the addition of a catwalk in the stage set-up at Scarlet Pearl, it’s billed to be a fully interactive experience.

“Thunder from Down Under” will perform their highly anticipated show on January 27th at 7 p.m. and on January 28th at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased through Scarlet’s Treasure Gift shop inside the casino, or through the Scarlet Pearl call center at 888-266-5772, and online at http://www.scarletpearlcasino.com/entertainment-events.

Scarlet Pearl’s Vicki Haskins, Director of Promotions, Events, Entertainment and Players Club, is excited to be able to schedule the event. “Scarlet Pearl is committed to thinking outside the box in providing entertainment options,” she said. “It is very important that we push the envelope when it comes to bringing a wider variety of entertainment to the gulf coast and to Scarlet Pearl’s guests.”

No one under 21 is allowed, and the show is recommended for mature audiences only. There will be no full frontal nudity, and gentlemen are welcome at the show. For more information on this and other exciting events and promotions, please visit http://www.scarletpearlcasino.com/.

About Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort: Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort is a privately held company based in D’Iberville, MS. The casino resort features 300 hotel rooms, a Miniature Golf Course, an event center, a luxurious pool and multiple restaurants. In addition to the non-gaming amenities, the casino is home to over 1,200 slots, 38 table games, including Blackjack, Craps and Roulette, and a 10-table Poker Room. The casino opened in D’Iberville, MS December 9, 2015.