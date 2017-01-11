LuAnn Pappas, CEO of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, has been named “One of 25 People to Watch 2017” by Global Gaming Business Magazine (GGB) in its January 2017 issue. The list includes gaming industry executives and influencers worldwide.

Pappas, who has served in her current capacity since the December 2015 Scarlet Pearl opening, is lauded by GGB for her dedication to encouraging women to advance in the industry, and her value and inspiration as a role model. “Pappas, for example, started out on the graveyard shift in a casino gift shop, and with persistence, grit and talent rose to the C-suite,“ said GGB.

The magazine also praised Pappas for shaping Scarlet Pearl into an economic driver for the D’Iberville area, and her part in making D’Iberville a destination city. “I am truly blessed and honored to be recognized as one of the top 25 people to watch by Global Gaming Business Magazine.” Pappas said. “Recognition such as this is not possible without the support of the Management and staff of Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort”

Prior to joining Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort, Pappas was a 30-year veteran of Harrah’s/Caesars Entertainment, with her last position being Regional Vice President of Casino Marketing - Bally’s, Caesars and Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City for Caesar’s Entertainment.

Global Gaming Business Magazine is a leading monthly gaming trade publication focusing on the international casino industry. Their website may be found here: https://ggbmagazine.com/

About Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort: http://www.scarletpearlcasino.com/ Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort is a privately held company based in D’Iberville, MS. The casino resort features 300 hotel rooms, a Miniature Golf Course, an event center, a luxurious pool and multiple restaurants. In addition to the non-gaming amenities, the casino is home to over 1,200 slots, 38 table games, including Blackjack, Craps and Roulette, and a 10-table Poker Room. The casino opened in D’Iberville, MS December 9, 2015.