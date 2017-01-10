Tom Ferry included in Swanepoel Power 200 for fourth consecutive year. I’m honored to have earned a place on this list for the fourth year in a row. Every year we raise the bar higher in terms of the service, training, and events we provide to real estate professionals around the world.

The highly anticipated Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) report was released and for an impressive fourth consecutive year Tom Ferry was named the #1 Real Estate Coach. Being included in the Top 100 of the most powerful people in residential real estate is a major accomplishment on its own and in 2017 Tom Ferry moved up 8 spots to be ranked #81.

The SP200 recognizes those identified as the 200 most powerful individuals in residential real estate including industry executives, thought leaders and innovators. The ranking is based on several key factors including an individual’s personal influence, the company’s significance and contribution to the industry, and the candidates’ recent activities, growth and potential. In short, power is defined simply as “the ability to make things happen,” according to the Swanepoel Power 200 web page.

“I’m honored to have earned a place on this list for the fourth year in a row” said Founder and CEO, Tom Ferry. “Every year we raise the bar higher in terms of the service, training, and events we provide to real estate professionals around the world. We are now more committed than ever to creating a better real estate experience for everyone.”

Tom Ferry is continuing the high standard for industry events and coaching. The 2017 events lineup includes 3 major flagship events in Southern California, Las Vegas, and the East Coast. Tom Ferry will also be holding regional events in major cities across the country. All of the events are geared toward helping agents create more success in their business by implementing proven sales strategies, generating and converting more leads, and providing a better experience for their customers.

To view the entire Swanepoel Power 200 list visit https://www.swanepoel.com/power200/2017