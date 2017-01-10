EX Capital, LLC. Announces New Business Analyst Carl McNair

I’ve worked with Carl for several years and know that he is results driven. I am looking forward to a successful year.

EX Capital, LLC., a conglomerate company headquartered in Atlanta, announces the appointment of Carl McNair as Business Analyst. McNair brings more than fifteen years of business experience to his new position, eleven of which he served as Vice President of Jasper Contractors, Inc.

McNair has extensive experience in business growth and procedures. His skills will be beneficial for all EX Capital companies as they undergo strategic planning. 2017 will bring expansion for the conglomerate, and this will be a positive change as the year begins.

“I am excited to take on this new role as Business Analyst. I’ll have the ability to evaluate several different business models and create efficiency within internal processes,” says McNair. “More revenue will be generated by doing this which is key in 2017.” He continues by stating that it is the perfect time to transition into this role. New goals will be set and achieved this year.

EX Capital owns several subsidiaries ranging from a fleet dealership in Texas to a grocerant in Indiana, which is one of the newest additions to the holding company. While the company is familiar with the acquisition process, EX Capital focuses on long-term investments that lead to sustained growth.

“As our companies grow, business models must be evaluated, and in turn, better results are expected,” says Brian Wedding, Owner and CEO. I’ve worked with Carl for several years and know that he is results driven. I am looking forward to a successful year.”

For additional information about EX Capital or its subsidiaries, visit http://www.EXCapital.com or contact the company directly at (844) 933-4653.

About EX Capital, LLC

EX Capital has been in business since 2012 and is headquartered in Atlanta. Since the company’s inception, it has acquired and invested in several diverse companies. EX Capital has excellent business procedures which has led to the company’s continued success. The company wholly owns Bel Air Land, Jasper Contractors, Inc., Towne Market and VanAuto. The EX Capital team is well versed on forming profitable business models which can be seen in its current subsidiaries.