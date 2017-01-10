Surely, though, this is only the first indication of the tremendous awareness of what Asymmetrex has accomplished that will follow.

At the end of 2015, James Sherley, M.D., Ph.D., founder and director of Asymmetrex, made a decision to enlist RegMedNet as a partner in beginning the targeted introduction of the company’s new technology for counting adult tissue stem cells to stem cell research and stem cell medicine communities internationally. RegMedNet’s focus on accelerating progress in the field of regenerative medicine promised to engage a particularly relevant community of future users of the new technology.

In early 2016, the new partnership produced a series of scientific perspectives that illuminated the long-standing need for a means to count adult tissue stem cells in several varied research and medical disciplines. These included applications needed in stem cell transplantation medicine, regenerative medicine clinical trials, drug development, and general stem cell research. The unique series of perspectives, which highlighted the scientific, medical, and clinical potential precluded for more than half a century by the inability to count tissue stem cells was followed by a webinar describing Asymmetrex’s new solution to the counting problem.

It is gratifying, to say the least, that RegMedNet visitors showed such a high degree of interest in Asymmetrex’s new AlphaSTEM Test for counting adult tissue stem cells. Establishing that such an attraction exists in this particular international forum predicts that Asymmetrex’s new contract service for specific counting and monitoring of stem cells from many different human tissues, launched in September 2016, will continue to build its client base in 2017. The company will continue to partner with RegMedNet for this purpose.

Asymmetrex Director Sherley says that he is putting the RegMedNet partnership among his good decisions for the growth and development of Asymmetrex. However, he adds, “Surely, though, this is only the first indication of the tremendous awareness of what Asymmetrex has accomplished that will follow.”

About Asymmetrex

Asymmetrex, LLC is a Massachusetts life sciences company with a focus on developing technologies to advance stem cell medicine. Asymmetrex’s founder and director, James L. Sherley, M.D., Ph.D. is an internationally recognized expert on the unique properties of adult tissue stem cells. The company’s patent portfolio contains biotechnologies that solve the two main technical problems – production and quantification – that have stood in the way of successful commercialization of human adult tissue stem cells for regenerative medicine and drug development. In addition, the portfolio includes novel technologies for isolating cancer stem cells and producing induced pluripotent stem cells for disease research purposes. Currently, Asymmetrex’s focus is employing its technological advantages to develop and market facile methods for monitoring adult stem cell number and function in stem cell transplantation treatments and in pre-clinical assays for drug safety.