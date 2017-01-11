Craftmaster Hardware - Solution Secured “Craftmaster Hardware is proud to support the safety and security requirements of The State of Washington as well as Oregon” said Dan Donohue, Director of Sales and Marketing for Craftmaster.

The State of Washington has awarded Craftmaster Hardware LLC with the Master Contract for Doors, Frames, and Hardware No. 05416 beginning in December of 2016.This contract may be used by:



Washington State agencies, departments, offices, divisions, boards and commissions.

State and Regional Universities

State and Community Colleges

Technical colleges

Counties

Cities

School Districts

Public Utilities

Federal Governmental agencies

Federally Recognized Indian Tribes

Public Benefit Non- Profits

Product categories include: Locksets and padlocks, Lock Cylinders and Key blanks, Hinges and Pivots, Exit Devices, Door closers, Access Control, Electromechanical and Keyless Entry, Key Cutting Machines, Pin Kits and other locksmith supplies.

Oregon has reciprocal agreements with the State of Washington. Its agencies can also utilize this agreement. Details can be found at http://www.oregon.gov/das/Procurement/Pages/Orcpp.aspx

“Craftmaster Hardware is proud to support the safety and security requirements of The State of Washington as well as Oregon,” said Dan Donohue, Director of Sales and Marketing for Craftmaster. “Our dedicated, experienced sales team will help secure the right solution for each type of facility and need.”

Specific agency listings can be found at http://access.wa.gov/agency

Additional agencies who wish to use this contract but not on the list can fill out a form to participate at http://des.wa.gov/services/contracting-purchasing/purchasing/master-contracts-usage-agreement

About Craftmaster Hardware

Craftmaster Hardware, LLC is a distributor of security hardware, detention hardware, and locksmith supplies representing the world’s most recognized brands. Craftmaster serves institutional locksmiths in the Healthcare, Education, Corrections and Industrial markets.

To learn more, please visit us at http://www.craftmasterhardware.com.

Contact:

Dan Donohue, Director of Sales and Marketing

Phone: 800-221-3212 x118

Email: ddonohue(at)craftmasterhardware(dot)com