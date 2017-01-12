Ken Dworznik The addition of Ken Dworznik as a sales leader in the territory is a statement of our commitment to provide our customers the personal service and support they can expect from an industry leader.

Graphel Carbon Products is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Territory Sales Manager for the Midwest Region, Ken Dworznik. Ken joins Graphel Carbon Products with over 10 years of sales experience in the graphite industry. Ken will be based out of Northern OH, and will service Ohio, Indiana, Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Michigan.

“The Midwest is a strategic region for the growth and success of our company”, said Dave Trinkley, President of Graphel Carbon Products. “The addition of Ken Dworznik as a sales leader in the territory is a statement of our commitment to provide our customers the personal service and support they can expect from an industry leader. We are excited that Ken has joined our team, and look forward to building on our relationships in the region”.

Most recently a Regional Sales Representative with a graphite processor, Ken has extensive experience working with sophisticated graphite applications, including complex graphite electrodes and vacuum furnace fixturing.

Graphel Carbon Products provides precision ground EDM graphite blanks and parts to print services for a variety of industries, including plastic injection mold makers, gas turbine engine manufacturing, power generation manufacturing, medical and furnace applications.