Melissa Bachman will be onsite at Shot Show in Las Vegas the Engel booth. "They [Melissa and Nick] both share the same sense of adventure, enjoyment of hunting and extraordinary passion for life in the outdoors that make them a great fit for ENGEL,” said Paul Kabalin, CEO of ENGEL Coolers.

ENGEL, the leader in AC/DC fridges and freezers, high performance roto-molded coolers, vacuum insulated drinkware, soft-sided and backpack coolers, dryboxes and outdoor adventure gear, is thrilled to announce that Melissa Bachman, famed American hunter, producer and host of fan-favorite Winchester Deadly Passion, and Nick Hoffman, host of Nick’s Wild Ride, will be at the Engel booth at the upcoming Shot Show in Las Vegas. Hoffman will be on hand to sign autographs at the Engel booth, #2340, on Wednesday, January 18, at 10:30AM. Later that day – from 2PM-3PM – Bachman will be available for photos and autographs.

Nick Hoffman is an award-winning country music artist whose passion for travel and the outdoors takes him to the world’s most interesting places. His Outdoor Channel TV show, Nick’s Wild Ride, shows viewers a side of Hoffman they’ve never seen. Part traveler, part hunter, part historian, with some party guy sprinkled in, fans never know what he will do next.

Every good hunter needs a solid role model, and Melissa Bachman, fits that bill perfectly with a unique ability to share her love for all things wild with her passionate fans and viewers. Winchester Deadly Passion is 26-weeks of non-stop action and pure entertainment as Bachman travels the globe going head to head with everything from world-class red stag and thousand pound gators to Boone and Crocket whitetails and thunderous bull elk. With rifle, bow or shotgun in hand, Bachman’s fast-paced, in-the-moment hunting style keeps fans on the edge of their seats, while her expertise and decades of experience give viewers useful tips and strategies they can use afield.

ENGEL will be at the Shot Show to showcase its product line ideal for outdoor enthusiasts and hunters alike. At the show, ENGEL will be introducing an upgraded version of its popular Backpack Coolers. The basic design of the ENGEL Backpack Cooler, including a capacity that tops out at around 23-quarts, or more than 24 cans of liquid refreshment with room for ice or Engel Ice Paks, remains the same through the new enhanced design. The outer fabric has been upgraded to 600-denier rip-stop polyester (from 500D) for increased durability and has a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) coating and UV protection.

“ENGEL knows there is no one better to help us highlight our products than Melissa Bachman and Nick Hoffman. They both share the same sense of adventure, enjoyment of hunting and extraordinary passion for life in the outdoors that make them a great fit for ENGEL,” said Paul Kabalin, CEO of ENGEL Coolers. “We hope the many fans of Winchester Deadly Passion and Nick’s Wild Ride will enjoy meeting Melissa and Nick and learning more about our incredibly durable and effective signature products.”

Bachman will also be with Engel for the upcoming Great American Outdoor Show in February.

All new Engel Backpack Coolers will be available in January 2017. Suggested retail prices are $159.99 for solid colors, $179.99 for PRYM1 camo patterns and No Shoes Nation Backpack Coolers. Visit Engel Coolers at the NSSF Shot Show is Las Vegas, Nevada from January 17 – 20, 2017 in booth #2340 and the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania from February 4 – 12, 2017 in booth #2207. For more information on Engel Backpack Coolers and other Engel products, please visit http://www.engelcoolers.com.

About Engel Coolers:

Engle Coolers has designed a line of heavy duty coolers that are built for more than just keeping things cold. Rugged, durable, high-performance marine coolers, vacuum insulated drinkware and AC/DC overland fridge freezers are just some of the products that we have become known for. If your outdoor adventure or recreation require a heavy duty cooler solution, look no further. When the heat cranks up, Engel is here to cool things down. Adventurers, fisherman, hunters, and campers the world over rely on Engel high performance, heavy duty coolers. For more information, please visit http://www.engelcoolers.com.

Press Contact:

Morgan Roush, Public Relations Manager

Marketing Matters

P: 954-925-1511 ext. 1

E: morgan(at)marketingmatters(dot)net

W: http://www.marketingmatters.net