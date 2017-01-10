On January 17, 2017 from 2:00-3:30pm EST Perrin Conferences will host a live webinar for CLE credit entitled Talc and Ovarian Cancer Litigation Overview to discuss the latest updates regarding the litigation. As with all Perrin Conferences’ live events, this neutral forum assembles a panel of plaintiff and defense attorneys who are actively involved in litigating, trying and appealing talcum powder cases in 2016-2017.

Presenting on this webinar:

Marc S. Gaffrey, Esq., Hoagland, Longo, Moran, Dunst & Doukas, LLP

Eli Granek, Esq., Swartz Campbell LLC

Danielle Mason, Esq., Beasley Allen Law Firm

Christopher M. Placitella, Esq., Cohen, Placitella & Roth, P.C.

Topics to be covered:

Overview of Past and Current Trials and Results

Trends in the Litigation

Epidemiology and Medical Literature

Case Criteria: Cancer Types and Causation

What to expect in 2017

Included in these discussions will be an update on the California MDL, upcoming trials in St. Louis, the latest plaintiff and defense expert perspectives on pathology and epidemiology, and the upcoming appeals before both Missouri and New Jersey courts. Attorneys will touch on last week’s decision by the Missouri Court of Appeals to open its trial courts to non-resident plaintiffs seeking to file talc-related claims.

