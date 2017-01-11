Milgard Wins Best Vinyl Window in Major Building Industry Publication

“Our vinyl windows are extremely popular products with builders and homeowners,” said Jeremiah Noneman, marketing director at Milgard Windows & Doors. “We manufacture our own vinyl compound that contains no fillers, which helps assure quality,"

Milgard® Windows & Doors was awarded Best Vinyl window product in the 2016 Building Materials Brand Preference Survey conducted by Peninsula Publishing.

Every year from August 1 through October 31, Peninsula Published conducts an online survey from the following websites: Builder and Developer, Options for Today’s Fine Homes, 50+ Builder, Residential Contractor, Green Home Builder and Builder Bytes.

After the votes were tabulated, winners were announced in each category and highlighted in print and digital editions of Builder and Developer and Green Home Builder magazines’ for December and January. The winners will also be included in an upcoming April 2017 Buyer’s Guide edition.

Milgard has won the Brand Survey every year for the past 18 years for their vinyl product which is suitable for new home construction and replacement projects.

“Our vinyl windows are extremely popular products with builders and homeowners,” said Jeremiah Noneman, marketing director at Milgard Windows & Doors. “We manufacture our own vinyl compound that contains no fillers, which helps assure quality and consistency over time.”

Milgard offers four options for vinyl window and patio doors including: Tuscany® Series, Montecito® Series, Style Line ® Series and Quiet LineTM Series. All are custom made and include the Milgard Full Lifetime Warranty which states that as long as you own your home, your windows and doors are covered, including parts and labor.

About Milgard Windows & Doors Corporation

Milgard Windows & Doors, a Masco company based in Tacoma, Washington, offers a full line of vinyl, wood, fiberglass and aluminum windows and patio doors for builders, dealers and homeowners, all backed by a Full Lifetime Warranty, including parts and labor. The company has been recognized for manufacturing the nation’s highest quality vinyl windows eight times in a yearly survey sponsored by Hanley-Wood Inc., publishers of BUILDER Magazine. Milgard has approximately 3,800 dealer locations nationwide. For more information, visit milgard.com or call 1.800.MILGARD.

About Masco Corporation

Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS), parent company of Milgard Windows & Doors, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; KraftMaid® and Merillat® cabinets; Milgard® windows and doors; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit Masco.com.

About Builder and Developer Magazine

Published monthly since 1990, B & D comprehensively covers the U.S. home building business featuring articles on design, construction, sales, marketing, materials, mortgages, market analysis, multi family, single family, C Suite home builder management, production builders, design build and remodelers.

