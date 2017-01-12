logo The Administrative Patient Queue Management tools are the latest enhancements to version 2.0 of the VCM secure, cloud-based telemedicine platform.

SnapMD, a telemedicine technology innovator, today announced the introduction of new Administrative Patient Queue Management tools to its Virtual Care Management (VCM) telemedicine platform, enabling non-clinical staff to manage patient traffic and clinical staff schedules. The fully redesigned administrative interface allows for platform administrators to view all patients waiting in the queue, patient demographics, location on a global scale, appointment type, and much more.

The Administrative Patient Queue Management tools are the latest enhancements to version 2.0 of the VCM secure, cloud-based telemedicine platform. Administrators and non-clinical staff are now permitted to view full patient profiles with one click and see the number of patients waiting for each appointment type to ensure a more efficient patient flow. To bolster interaction between physicians and patients, administrators can also use configurable, pre-defined chat messages for patients and send email notifications regarding a patient’s status to one or more providers.

Additional features include:



Manage system configuration with designated rules;

Global view of all patients with new administrative filters;

“Flag” patients with 4 different colors options for providers and other staff;

Open and close panels for “scheduled” and “on-demand” waiting lists;

Chat-message alert sound for administrator and patient;

Upgraded navigation for enhanced user experience.

“As we continue to release new additions to our platform, we work closely with our users to identify what would be most helpful to enhance the patient-care experience and provider workflow. The new Administrative Patient Queue Management tools are a significant upgrade to our platform, helping to ensure a higher quality of care from providers,” said Dave Skibinski, president and CEO of SnapMD.

SnapMD’s VCM telemedicine platform is a fully integrated intuitive interface that provides a robust experience for all patient encounters and a powerful back-end system that enables for truly integrated care delivery. The newly added non-clinical staff functionalities enhance health systems’ care delivery and make for a truly comprehensive telemedicine experience.

Current SnapMD clients can add permissions to administrators to enable this new feature.

