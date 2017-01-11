" The time is always right to do something right."- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Honoring our past while forging better futures, the Washington Area Office of UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host the 34th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. birthday celebration on January 16. Rev. Dr. Grainger Browning, Jr., senior pastor of Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal Church of Fort Washington, serves as the keynote speaker for a celebration of the life and achievements of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Morehouse College graduate of the class of 1948. The Honorable Rushern Baker III, Prince George’s County Executive, serves as honorary event chair with entertainment provided by local favorite Capria McClearn. The annual event continues to raise the vitally needed resources for students to get to and through college.

WHO: UNCF Washington and the Washington Inter-Alumni Council

WHAT: 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Birthday Celebration

WHEN: Monday, January 16, 2017, 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: Martin’s Crosswinds, 7400 Greenway Center Drive, Greenbelt, MD

To purchase tickets, which are $60, please visit: http://www.uncf.org/washington. For more information about UNCF Washington Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration, contact: Jennifer A. Coke, 202.810.0333, jennifer.coke@uncf.org

Major sponsors of the event include Morgan Stanley, Prince George’s Community College, Southern Management and Wegmans.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.”® Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities. Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter @UNCF.