The SAE International 2017 Light Duty Emissions Control Symposium provides attendees with the opportunity to experience presentations and share in discussions regarding emissions control of both diesel and gasoline light duty vehicles. The technical program will take place on January 23-24 in Washington, D.C. and features an opening keynote address, six in-depth technical sessions and two networking receptions.

The Symposium will kick off on Monday at 1 p.m. with a keynote address from Bill Charmley, Director of Assessment & Standards Division at the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality. During his 25 years with the EPA, Charmley has worked on a variety of vehicle, engine, and fuel emission control programs, including the 2004 and 2007 highway heavy-duty diesel standards, EPA’s off-highway farm and construction Tier 4 diesel program, greenhouse gas emission standards for light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles, emission control programs for aircraft and ocean-going vessels, and several programs which established standards for off-highway gasoline engines. In his address, Charmley will present a review and current status of the Tier 3 vehicle and gasoline fuel emission control program, the status of the EPA’s light-duty vehicle greenhouse gas standards, and an overview of EPA’s vehicle emission compliance program, including the use of PEMS as a compliance tool.

An opening reception will take place from 5-6 p.m. on Monday following the day’s technical sessions on lean emissions control and stoichiometry. Attendees are encouraged to join SAE International at the networking reception to discuss insights gained from the technical program and keynote address. The reception will also provide a strategic opportunity to make vital connections with other industry professionals.

Additionally, the SAE 2017 Light Duty Emissions Control Symposium is co-located with SAE’s Government/Industry meeting, held Jan. 25-27, and the Washington Auto Show, taking place Jan. 27-Feb. 5. As part of their registration, all Symposium attendees receive complimentary access to the Washington Auto Show, including the preview on Thursday, Jan. 26. A networking reception will take place from 5 - 8 p.m. alongside the preview on Thursday evening. All Symposium attendees are invited to attend by wearing their conference badge.

For the most up-to-date information about sessions, special events, and more, please visit the SAE 2017 Light Duty Emissions Control Symposium website at http://www.sae.org/lde.

