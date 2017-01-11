"The time is always right to do what is right." - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

UNCF Greater New York Inter-Alumni Council (GNYIAC) will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast on January 16th. For 26 years, this event has celebrated the life and achievements of UNCF alumnus Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Morehouse College graduate of the class of 1948.

The 2017 honorees are the National Association of University Women and Ms. Lacey Britton, Morris Brown College graduate. Both will be recognized for their dedication and support of UNCF’s work in the community. Rev. Jeffrey S. Thompson, pastor of Amity Baptist Church will serve as the keynote speaker.

WHO: UNCF Greater New York Inter-Alumni Council

WHAT: 27th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Breakfast

WHEN: Monday, January 16, 2016, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Antun’s; 96-43 Springfield Boulevard; Queens Village, NY

For more information about the UNCF Greater New York Office Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Breakfast, contact: Lisa Banks at 212.820.0151.

