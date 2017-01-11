Time-lapse photography is not just fun to watch—it also allows us to see the un-seeable, such as plant growth and the aging process, and to better appreciate many wonders of human achievement.

Encyclopaedia Britannica® today announced Project Time-Lapse: Explore the World in Minutes, an editorial-media initiative aimed at enhancing Britannica’s online coverage of many subjects and showcasing the art of fast-paced video.

The project includes more than a hundred high-quality time-lapse programs by videographers from all seven continents, including Antarctica. They appear with related articles on the Britannica.com website, enhancing and rounding out coverage of those subjects.

The videos cover a wide range of topics, including:



geographical tours of major cities, countries and regions of the world;

the aging process of flowers and fruit and even humans;

the birthing process—of aphids, for example;

the multi-year construction of landmark buildings, such as One World Trade Center and the Martin Luther King Memorial;

the making of art, such as drawing and origami;

and even surgery.

Time-lapse video has come into its own in recent years, inspiring a burgeoning group of artists. Speeded-up video allows viewers to observe changes and movements that can’t be discerned by watching things in real time. For example, time-lapse video can reveal the often unrecognized complexity of the art of origami. Time-lapse video artists take a variety of creative approaches to their work, and Britannica is attempting to represent as many of them as possible on its site, according to Theodore Pappas, executive editor.

“Time-lapse photography is not just fun to watch—allowing us to see more in a shorter period of time—but it eliminates two of the factors that have long impeded a better appreciation of the world around us: time and the limitations of the naked eye,” said Pappas.

“It allows us to see the un-seeable, such as plant growth and the aging process, and to better appreciate many wonders of human achievement, from the creation of art and architectural marvels to the miracles of surgery.”

Interested photographers, film producers and videographers are encouraged to submit their work for the project, contacting Pappas at tpappas(at)eb(dot)com.

