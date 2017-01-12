Data Discovery and Analysis Company ROKITT Joins EDM Council

ROKITT, a provider of enterprise data management and data discovery solutions, has joined the EDM Council, the non-profit business forum for financial institutions working on elevating the practice of data management as a business and operational priority.

“ROKITT and the EDM Council have a shared understanding that institutions need to better manage and leverage their enterprise data to increase operational efficiency,” said Oksana Sokolvsky, CEO and co-founder of ROKITT. “Through the EDM Council, we’ll work with a community of like-minded professionals to be a better partner to the financial services industry.”

“Despite the growing awareness of the insights enterprise data can unveil, institutions still struggle to discover and capitalize on these underutilized assets,” said Rohit Mahajan, CTO and co-founder of ROKITT. “Rapid advancements in technology like machine learning algorithms promise to re-invent the discovery, analysis and recognition of data as a core business enabler.”

“Machine learning for data discovery and lineage documentation is an essential component of sustainable data management programs,” said Michael Atkin, Managing Director of the EDM Council. “We are delighted to welcome ROKITT as a new member of the EDM Council.”

By participating as a member of EDM Council, ROKITT and its experts join hundreds of firms around the world who collaborate on driving data management best practices and data standards within their respective organizations and across the industry at large.

ABOUT ROKITT

ROKITT was founded in 2014 and is focused on solving the challenges of DATA! Having worked in some of the most demanding IT environments in the world, our people bring the agility, skill and experience required to build best in class metadata product. We are proud to be certified as a women’s business enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

ROKITT ASTRA automatically discovers and self-learns data relationships with up to 90%+ accuracy to help organizations to quickly and accurately baseline their enterprise data landscape. ROKITT ASTRA utilizes machine learning to uncover hidden data relationships while providing a powerful visualization technology to empower organizations to understand and leverage data across several areas of the business. Additional information is available at http://www.rokittastra.com.

ABOUT EDM COUNCIL

The EDM Council is a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association founded to elevate the practice of data management as a business and operational priority. The Council is a leading advocate for the development and implementation of data content standards and the publication of data management best practices. For more information, visit http://www.edmcouncil.org.

All media inquiries should be directed to Oksana Sokolovsky at 551-225-3800 or oksana(at)rokittech(dot)com.