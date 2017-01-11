Accurate and detailed claims data is crucial for evaluating a hospital’s clinical outlook and patient population.

Definitive Healthcare, the leading provider of data, intelligence, and analytics on the healthcare provider market, recently upgraded its database to incorporate the latest disease classifications, known as ICD-10, into its comprehensive databases of information on hospitals, physicians, and other healthcare facilities.

ICD-10 is the most recent version of the International Classification of Diseases, a medical classification list maintained by the World Health Organization (WHO). The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) began requiring providers to use ICD-10 coding for all services provided on or after October 1, 2015. With several times the number of diagnostic codes as ICD-9, this latest version creates an opportunity for a much more detailed review of claims data than was previously available. The release of the fourth quarter of 2015 claims data by CMS marks the first time this data has been made available for analysis.

“Accurate and detailed claims data is crucial for evaluating a hospital’s clinical outlook and patient population,” said Jason Krantz, CEO of Definitive Healthcare. “Definitive Healthcare is proud to lead the market in harnessing this new data. As the healthcare market continues to evolve at a rapid pace we will continue to bring new information and insights to our clients.”

Similarly to the prior coding system, the ICD-10 data shows charges and payments for both inpatient and outpatient claims and allows users to perform complex analytics and trending. In addition, Definitive ties this data into the rest of the robust information the company tracks on hospitals, physicians, and other providers – resulting in the most highly integrated view of the healthcare ecosystem available anywhere.

The ICD-10 claims information is just one of the latest enhancements to Definitive Healthcare’s platform. In November 2016, Definitive introduced a new urgent care clinic database including over 10,000 facilities and 500 urgent care corporations. Other recent enhancements include detailed Medicare referral analytics and additional quality measures tracked across multiple provider types.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare is the leading provider of data and intelligence on hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers. Their product suite provides the most comprehensive and highest quality data available anywhere on over 8,800 hospitals and IDNs, 8,100 ambulatory surgery centers, 12,600 imaging centers, 42,600 long-term care facilities, 33,000 clinics, 1,400 ACOs and HIEs, 190,000 physician groups, 1.4 million physicians, and 900 Canadian hospitals. The Company’s data provides clients with the analytics and insight needed to effectively segment and research the healthcare provider market. Definitive Healthcare is backed by Spectrum Equity. For more information or to trial the service, visit http://www.definitivehc.com.