Cyprium Partners Promotes Nicholas Stone to Managing Director

Cyprium Partners is pleased to announce the promotion of Nicholas Stone to Managing Director. Mr. Stone oversees Cyprium’s Chicago office and will lead the firm’s origination and marketing related activities. The promotion is in recognition of Mr. Stone’s significant contributions to the success of the firm, particularly the current $460 million non-control focused fund, Cyprium Investors IV. The firm will rely on his expertise and energy to continue building the business development effort critical to Cyprium’s investment model and future growth.

Mr. Stone was a member of the investment team previously known as Key Principal Partners (KPP) that became Cyprium in 2011. Before joining KPP in 2007, he worked at Northlight Capital, a private equity firm that focused exclusively on leveraged buyouts, where he served as a Vice President responsible for developing proprietary acquisition opportunities, transaction execution and managing operational projects at the portfolio level. Prior to his direct investing experience, Mr. Stone was a Director at U.S. Capital, a boutique middle-market M&A advisory practice after beginning his career as a Financial Analyst at NASA – Johnson Space Center. Mr. Stone received his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his B.B.A. in International Business from Wichita State University.

“Cyprium is happy to announce the promotion of Nick Stone,” said Mike Conaton, a Managing Partner at Cyprium. “Nick’s relentless efforts help position Cyprium as the valued partner we try to be to our management teams and business owners. We look forward to Nick’s continued contribution as we build toward the future.”

About Cyprium Partners

Cyprium Partners is a private investment firm that makes non-control investments in profitable middle-market companies, allowing company owners and their management teams to retain controlling interest in their businesses. Cyprium can provide any combination of equity or subordinated debt offering flexibility and increasing certainty of close. With offices in Cleveland, New York, and Chicago, the firm invests $10 million to $60 million per transaction in U.S. and Canadian companies that have $8 million or more of EBITDA. Learn more about Cyprium Partners at http://www.cyprium.com.