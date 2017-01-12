ServerMania Introduces New High Performance Bare Metal Servers

[Our new server line] combines the raw power of enterprise-grade bare metal with ServerMania’s respected support team and security services.

ServerMania, a leading provider of bare metal server hosting, has introduced a new range of high-performance dedicated servers engineered to support the most demanding enterprise workloads.

ServerMania’s new dedicated server range is based on the Dual Intel Xeon E5–2699v4 processor. All plans in the range are equipped with dual processors providing 44 cores and up to 55 MB of SmartCache.

In their default configuration, each server includes 64GB of RAM, and either four 2TB hard drives or four 240GB SSDs. First released last year, the E5–2699v4 processors immediately became the CPU of choice for businesses with extreme computation needs.

“Our new server line is perfect for the most demanding bare metal server clients,” explained ServerMania CEO, Kevin Blanchard, “They combine the raw power of enterprise-grade bare metal with ServerMania’s respected support team and security services.”

High-performance bare metal servers offer the best price-performance ratio for enterprise workloads, including high-traffic web service hosting, big data analytics, machine learning, and scientific computing. ServerMania provides infrastructure for numerous organizations in the financial technology, trading, and scientific computing spaces, where the lowest latencies and fastest IO are vital.

The new servers are designed for number crunching and fast IO, which makes them the perfect choice for machine learning and big data analytics workloads, which often become bogged down on machines that don’t offer the IO, processing power, and bandwidth now available.

All ServerMania servers include DDoS protection that offers guaranteed mitigation of all known classes of DDoS attack, a 100% Uptime SLA, round-the-clock support, and rapid deployment.

About ServerMania:

Since it was founded in 2002, ServerMania has always strived to provide its clients with enterprise-level service at an unbeatable cost. ServerMania offers a wide range of fully customizable dedicated, hybrid, cloud, VPS and colocation hosting services. All ServerMania clients enjoy a 100% uptime SLA and are assisted by a 24/7 rapid response team — one with some of the best response times in the industry. ServerMania also carries out regular surveys to ensure complete customer satisfaction and care. For more information, visit http://www.servermania.com.