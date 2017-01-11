Honoring our past while forging better futures, the Los Angeles Inter-Alumni Council of UNCF (United Negro College Fund) will host the 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Breakfast Celebration on Saturday, January 21, 2017. Dr. Brian Johnson, president of UNCF-member institution Tuskegee University and proud graduate of Johnson C. Smith University, will be the keynote speaker. More than 600 HBCU alumni, educators and honored guests will gather together to honor the life and achievements of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Morehouse College, class of 1948. The annual event continues to raise vitally needed funds to get students to and through college.

WHO: UNCF Los-Angeles Inter-Alumni Council

WHAT: 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Breakfast Celebration

WHEN: Saturday, January 21, 2017, 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Congresswoman Juanita Millender-McDonald Community Center

801 E. Carson Street Carson, California 90745

To purchase tickets, please call 703.945.3784. For more information about the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Breakfast Celebration please contact: Luther Williams, president of Los Angeles Inter-Alumni Council at 562.424.3965, iacuncfla(at)outlook(dot)com

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.”® Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities. Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter @UNCF.