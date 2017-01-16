Stan Hampton, Vice President of Driver Personnel at J.B. Hunt Transport J.B. Hunt has experienced a 27 percent increase in female drivers hired over the life of our engagement with Women In Trucking.

The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) announced today that J.B. Hunt Transport has renewed its Gold Level Sponsorship to help the organization raise awareness of the need for more women in the transportation industry – both as drivers and corporate leaders.

Since 2007, WIT has been committed to encouraging women to consider careers in the trucking industry, addressing obstacles that might keep them from succeeding, and celebrating the success of its members. WIT’s annual Accelerate! conference and exhibition, a new “Women In Trucking” patch for Girl Scouts, and scholarships for transportation careers are just a few examples of recent initiatives that are helping the organization achieve its mission.

This is the third year that J.B. Hunt has supported WIT at the Gold Level. In addition to providing financial support, the company actively participates in the association. Stan Hampton, vice president of driver personnel, serves as vice chair on the WIT Board of Directors and driver Jodi Edwards is a member of the WIT Image Team.

“As we enter into our third year at the gold level, we anticipate continued success through our efforts with Women In Trucking,” said Hampton. “In addition to encouraging increased female employment across all professions within the transportation industry through our commitment, J.B. Hunt has experienced a 27 percent increase in female drivers hired over the life of our engagement with Women In Trucking.”

“This industry needs more women, and raising awareness of that fact is half the battle,” said Ellen Voie, WIT president and CEO. “Sponsorship from business leaders like J.B. Hunt Transport is particularly powerful in helping to elevate the issue of gender diversity. With their support, we’re able to generate more dialogue, draw attention to key issues, showcase success stories, and encourage women around the world to see transportation as a viable career opportunity.”

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Arrow Truck Sales, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Daimler Trucks North America, BMO Transportation Finance, Expediter Services, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Ryder System, Inc., U.S. Xpress, and Walmart. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn. For more information, visit http://www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.