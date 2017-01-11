I am delighted with the outcome of our App, but kids will be the true test!

Imagination Playground has paired with gaming pros Lamplighter Labs once again for their latest building app incarnation. Capitalizing on the wildly successful launch of the original 3D Builder App, Imagination Playground and Lamplighter have not only captured the magic of the original but expanded the building features and App performance to enhance the user experience.

The building possibilities are limitless as the app allows children to build, connect, stack and channel their way to endless creations, just like the original Big Blue Blocks. New features with version 1.4 boast 8 ready-made templates including a new pyramid and favorites such as the rocket ship, boat and castle! These in-app templates are great for new users looking for inspiration or a quick starting point as kids embark on unique creations. In addition to the templates, additional features include a quick build +1 button to easily add blocks for fast stacking. Improved menu navigation, faster loading and crisper motion add to the already impression app functionality.

David Krishock, Imagination Playground President and CEO says, “I am delighted with the outcome of our App, but kids will be the true test! We always receive excellent product feedback from our community, and hopefully, they’ll love the enhancements that improve a child’s ability to creatively build.”

As with previous versions, the new 3D Builder App works on both iOS and Android. For those that prefer an online version, this latest release also includes a browser version, perfect for classroom settings or at home desk or laptop use.

Another great benefit of the App is that it allows children to participate in our Build-A-Thon contest. Simply take a screenshot of builds created within the 3D Builder and submit them to Imagination Playground’s popular annual Build-A-Thon contest currently running until March 31, 2017. For details and prize information, please visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com/promotions/build-a-thon/index.html.

For more information on Imagination Playground’s 3D Builder App free instant app download or browser version, please visit http://www.imaginationplayground.com/product/3d-builder-app.html.

