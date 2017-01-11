Kane Russell Coleman & Logan Promotes Five Attorneys to Director

This group of attorneys represents the best of our firm’s strengths, including the breadth of our practices and exceptional talent. They are the bright future of our firm.

Kane Russell Coleman & Logan PC recently announced multiple promotions resulting from the firm’s growth and success. Effective January 1, 2017, Paul Downey, John Kane, Rob Gifford, Ken Riney, and Logan Burke are Directors of the firm.

“This group of attorneys represents the best of our firm’s strengths, including the breadth of our practices and exceptional talent,” said Joe Coleman, a Director and Founder of the firm. “Each of these lawyers earned this much-deserved promotion by demonstrating hard work and dedication. They are the bright future of our firm.”

Paul Downey, previously a Senior Counsel of the Firm, practices in the Real Estate Section of the Dallas office. Having practiced law for over 30 years, Paul’s transactional and client-counseling experience is broad-based and multifaceted. He provides representation to clients in matters primarily relating to real estate development, finance, acquisitions, sales, and leasing.

John Kane has considerable experience representing clients in all facets of bankruptcy cases, including secured and unsecured creditors, bankruptcy trustees, creditors’ committees, corporate debtors, and parties interested in purchasing claims and assets out of bankruptcy cases. John also represents both plaintiffs and defendants in complex commercial litigation in both state and federal courts.

Rob Gifford focuses his practice on complex business litigation and is a member of the firm’s Financial Services Practice Group. Rob originally trained in the trial and appellate bureaus of the New York County (Manhattan) District Attorney’s Office under Robert Morgenthau. Since then, he has represented a wide variety of business litigants and obtained many significant favorable verdicts and settlements.

Ken Riney practices in the Litigation Section, representing clients in general civil litigation, commercial litigation, premises liability and product liability matters. He has defended numerous businesses in the retail, hospitality, restaurant, entertainment, multifamily residential and manufacturing industries. He has also defended various livestock professionals, including livestock owners, horse trainers and stable operators, as well as companies in the agribusiness industry.

Logan Burke is a litigator with extensive experience as counsel in the defense and prosecution of a wide variety of civil lawsuits. His experience includes catastrophic personal injuries, premises liability, products liability, transportation-related injuries, insurance coverage, commercial contracts, business torts, real estate, subrogation, energy, defamation and other areas. He has handled matters in counties across the State of Texas.

Kane Russell Coleman & Logan PC is a full service law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. Formed in 1992 with five lawyers, today KRCL has more than 95 attorneys. The Firm provides professional services for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to medium-sized public and private companies to entrepreneurs. KRCL handles transactional, litigation and bankruptcy matters in Texas and throughout the country.