Center For Discovery Celebrates 20th Anniversary in Behavioral Health

Center For Discovery, a nationally recognized leader of residential and outpatient behavioral health treatment is celebrating 20 years of providing quality behavioral health services throughout the United States. Discovery has achieved outstanding treatment outcomes that have set the industry standard for eating disorders, trauma, depression, anxiety disorders, and substance abuse in adolescents and adults.

Center For Discovery, founded in 1997 by Dr. Craig Brown, began as a single treatment center in Lakewood, California, and now operates 47 programs in 11 states across the country. Discovery’s broad behavioral health platform is organized in three national divisions: Eating Disorder, Resilience Mental Health, and Substance Abuse. Discovery has achieved the largest national footprint of eating disorder programs in both residential and outpatient settings.

“As we commemorate our 20th Anniversary at Center For Discovery, I personally would like to thank our Discovery Team and all of the professionals that we collaborate with in the treatment community for trusting in us to make the Discovery Difference in transforming the lives of their clients’. Your talented and caring efforts are honored by all of us here at Discovery, and we look forward to bringing programs to the many states where services are currently unavailable. We promise to always view our opportunity to help as a privilege, and to continually strive to raise our quality of care.” said Dr. Craig Brown, CEO of Center For Discovery.

Discovery’s unique philosophy is founded on bringing treatment to clients and families in their local communities without having to travel across the country for treatment. This philosophy has garnered the respect of both professionals and payers and has resulted in Center For Discovery being a 100% in-network provider.

About Center For Discovery

