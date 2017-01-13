The Evolution Continues for Hubbell Booster Heaters

The engineers at Hubbell have applied the same level of expertise to the PT gas booster series, making it a powerful and dependable booster heater that is efficient, easy to service, environmentally friendly, and easy to install. The PT series is available in three sizes, the PT56, PT125 and PT200, with input capacities of 55k, 125k, and 199k Btu/Hour respectively. All are designed to supply 180° sanitizing rinse water to commercial dishwashers, and the PT125 and PT200 are the only high capacity gas booster heaters on the market that do not require a tank or pump.

The exciting news continues with the introduction of the Hubbell PT56 gas booster heater, the industry’s first certified ventless gas booster heater for door type machines. Eliminating the vent makes installation under dish tables or wall mounting easy, conserving valuable work space and decreasing overall installation and venting costs.

The full line of PT booster heaters offers advanced technology and performance by utilizing the patented VariFlame™ control system, another differentiator which provides tremendous benefit to the end user. Monitoring its internal parameters every half second, the VariFlame™ control system precisely regulates the flow of gas to the burner thereby improving efficiency and maintaining accurate and stable water temperature. The Hubbell VariFlame™ control system improves temperature control and reduces burner cycling and rough ignition, effectively eliminating energy-wasting standing pilots and maximizing efficiency. A digital temperature control is also featured, providing clear temperature readings of the water held inside the booster, giving the end user a reference point in case adjustments need to be made.

“Hubbell is excited to offer a line of gas booster heaters that is the perfect compliment to our electric line, and is another example of Hubbell’s commitment to manufacturing the most innovative, efficient, and service-friendly boosters in the Foodservice industry,” says Chris LaBella, National Foodservice Sales Manager of Hubbell.

About Hubbell Electric Heater Company- Headquartered in Stratford Connecticut, Hubbell Electric Heater Company is a manufacturer of engineered water heaters and heating systems. Hubbell serves many industries worldwide with extensive experience in Commercial, Industrial, Foodservice, Marine/Offshore and Naval markets. Hubbell Water Heaters are proudly built in the USA. and are engineered and manufactured to meet all current industry standards. Hubbell’s wide ranging expertise ensures that our customers benefit from reliable, long-lasting, and trouble free water heating solutions that meet their specific needs. For more information, please visit http://www.hubbellheaters.com/model/pt/