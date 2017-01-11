Good Catch

Delicious oysters straight from our backyard — that’s what you can expect at the third annual South Carolina Aquarium Good Catch Oysterfest, Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The evening, which begins at 6:30 p.m., highlights fresh hand-selected local oysters, local craft beer, wine, live music and delicious samplings from Good Catch partner restaurants. All-inclusive tickets are just $40 through Jan. 20.

Guests who attend the Good Catch Oysterfest will enjoy local oysters responsibly farmed by Good Catch partner St. Jude Farms. The oysters on tap for this year’s event are Otter Roaster oysters, which are harvested in the wild, pristine waters of the ACE Basin. They have a very briny flavor and are perfect for oyster roasts. Those who are not oyster lovers may enjoy tasty dishes from Good Catch partner restaurants, including Middleton Place Restaurant, Short Grain, and The Boathouse Restaurant. Holy City Brewing will provide locally brewed craft beer. In addition, The Bluestone Ramblers will provide live music as guests enjoy delicious oysters on the Harbor Overlook, bites and libations while experiencing the Aquarium at night.

An early bird special is available for the Good Catch Oysterfest, with all-inclusive tickets for only $40 through Jan. 20. After Jan. 20, tickets are $45 each or $40 for Aquarium members. To purchase tickets, call (843) 577-FISH (3474) or visit scaquarium.org. For more information on the Good Catch Oysterfest, click here.

About Good Catch:

Good Catch was developed to heighten awareness of sourcing and selling sustainable seafood – all in an effort to provide consumers, diners and restaurants with the information necessary to choose responsibly harvested seafood. The program aims to remind communities that a Good Catch is sustainable – one that is caught or farmed with consideration for the long-term viability of their species and for the ocean’s ecological balance as a whole. More than 115 trusted restaurant partners throughout the state continue to share the same mission of selecting species from sustainably managed fisheries.

Fast facts:



Good Catch Oysterfest takes place Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 from 6:30-10 p.m. at the South Carolina Aquarium

Fresh local oysters from St. Jude Farms

Local craft beer options from Holy City Brewing

Tasty samplings from Good Catch partner restaurants including Middleton Place, Short Grain, and The Boathouse Restaurant

Live music from The Bluestone Ramblers

$40 Early Bird ticket price through Jan. 20; after Jan. 20, tickets are $45 each, $40 Aquarium members

Purchase tickets by calling 577-FISH (3474) or online at scaquarium.org

For more information on the Good Catch Oysterfest, click here

A portion of the proceeds benefit Good Catch. For more Good Catch information, visit scaquarium.org/goodcatch. One small change supporting sustainable seafood can make a big difference in the future of our oceans.

About The South Carolina Aquarium Good Catch:

Good Catch generates awareness and leads communities in support of healthy fisheries and consumption of responsibly harvested seafood. The program pragmatically balances the health of the environment with South Carolina’s demand for seafood by working with consumers and chefs, helping them make wise seafood choices to support healthy, abundant oceans. More than 115 restaurant partners have committed to serve and purchase sustainable seafood whenever possible and to avoid species that are immediately vulnerable to extinction. As a community, when we choose seafood from local, sustainably managed fisheries or dine at restaurants which do the same, we minimize our impact on the environment. Find the most up-to-date Good Catch partner list and more information on making good seafood choices each season at scaquarium.org/goodcatch.

About the South Carolina Aquarium:

The South Carolina Aquarium, Charleston’s most visited attraction, features thousands of amazing aquatic animals from river otters and sharks to loggerhead turtles in more than 60 exhibits representing the rich biodiversity of South Carolina from the mountains to the sea. Dedicated to promoting education and conservation, the Aquarium also presents fabulous views of Charleston harbor and interactive exhibits and programs for visitors of all ages.

The South Carolina Aquarium, a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization and is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Aquarium is closed Thanksgiving Day, half day Dec. 24 (open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and Dec. 25. Admission prices are: Toddlers (2 and under) free; Youth (3-12) $17.95; Adults (13+) $24.95. For more information call 843-720-1990 or visit scaquarium.org. Memberships are available by calling 843-577-FISH.

