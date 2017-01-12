Control Solutions is pleased to announce that Mike Daugherty has joined the Control Solutions Team representing their Quali-Pro brand. Mike and his family reside in Troy, IL which is located in the St. Louis area and will be responsible for sales and marketing activities in our Northwestern area.

Daugherty began his golf course maintenance career at the age of 18 at Oak Brook golf course in Edwardsville, IL. He received his Associates Degree in Turf Management and Ornamental Horticulture from Danville Area Community College, while playing for two years on the golf team.

Mike spent 30 years managing and maintaining some of the finest golf courses in the St. Louis area. During his career, Mike has managed such clubs as Spencer T. Olin, Cherry Hills Golf Club, The Links at Dardenne, Bogey Hills Country Club, and Sunset Hills Country Club. Mike has served as President of both the Southern Illinois Golf Course Superintendent's Association and the Mississippi Valley Golf Course Superintendent's Association.

Mike has also grown a successful, full service lawn and landscape company over the past 9 years. He has a unique background in both the golf course and lawn industry that will help him in assisting distributors, superintendents, and lawn care operators.

Mike has been married to his wife Julie for 27 years and together they have three children Tyler, Karlie, and Gabriella.

Mike's knowledge and background will make him a valuable asset to the Quali-Pro team.

ABOUT Quali-Pro

Quali-Pro specializes in providing effective and economical solutions in the turf market. Quali-Pro is a brand of Control Solutions, Inc. in partnership with ADAMA. Formerly Makhteshim-Agan Industries, ADAMA is the largest post-patent manufacturer and formulator in the world, putting Quali-Pro in a unique position among post-patent companies. For more information please contact us through our website at http://www.quali-pro.com.