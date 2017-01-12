Working with OneNeck has been a very easy process. They were very responsive to our request and it enabled our project for both the Red Oaks and Bend South projects to stay on track.

Construction was nearing the final stages on St. Charles Health System's two newest sites — an office for the organization’s IT department and a family care clinic — in Bend, Ore. Built to meet the growing need for health care in Central Oregon, the office and clinic needed to be connected to the system’s IT network. On a tight timeline and facing a complex communication set-up, St. Charles turned to longtime partner OneNeck® IT Solutions for help.

OneNeck, a leading provider of cloud-based and hosting solutions, has been providing colocation to St. Charles for six years. With the Red Oaks Square office and St. Charles Family Care Bend South clinic nearly ready to open, the health system needed both facilities connected with its primary data center, colocated in OneNeck’s Tier III data center in Bend. This required installation of new fiber cross connects — the network cables that link their servers and storage equipment to the communications room in the data center.

OneNeck quickly aligned a team of experts to install the fiber cross connects. The OneNeck team also worked closely with St. Charles’ two local telecom carriers to ensure services would be up and running, allowing the new office and clinic to open on time.

“I’m proud of our team for their quick action,” said Steve Hall, manager of Data Center Facilities for OneNeck. “It was an opportunity for our IT team to showcase their expertise and demonstrate our commitment to doing everything possible to ensure our client could open their new office and clinic on time.”

St. Charles, which owns and operates four hospitals and 30 clinics, is the largest provider of health care in Central Oregon. A nonprofit corporation, the health system is also the largest employer in the region with more than 4,000 caregivers.

“Working with OneNeck has been a very easy process,” said Don Stupfel, St. Charles’ director of IT infrastructure and operations. “They were very responsive to our request and it enabled our project for both the Red Oaks and Bend South projects to stay on track.”

This Uptime Institute certified Tier III compliant data center in Bend was built to meet the most stringent compliance audit qualifications. It is also LEED Gold certified and one of seven facilities to have earned the EPA’s Energy Star Certification. For businesses, it adds up to reliable and secure data storage, whether they have one location or many.

OneNeck IT Solutions offers a full suite of hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services and IT hardware. In addition to the state-of-the-art facility in Oregon, OneNeck also has top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Visit oneneck.com for more information.

About OneNeck

OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, employs nearly 550 people throughout the U.S. The company offers hybrid IT solutions including cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, ERP application management, professional services, IT hardware and top-tier data centers in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon and Wisconsin. OneNeck's team of technology professionals manage secure, world-class, hybrid IT infrastructures and applications for businesses around the country. Visit oneneck.com.

TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom/TDS®), headquartered in Madison, Wis., operates OneNeck IT Solutions LLC and BendBroadband, which is part of TDS Broadband Service LLC. Combined, the company employs more than 3,400 people. Visit tdstelecom.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a Fortune 500® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, TV and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately six million customers nationwide through its businesses U.S. Cellular, TDS Telecom, OneNeck IT Solutions LLC, and TDS Broadband Service LLC. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. employs 10,400 people. Visit tdsinc.com.