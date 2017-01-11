LiquidFrameworks Logo By automating their “quote to cash” processes and focusing on improving revenues, cash flow and profitability, companies better insulate themselves from market volatility and position themselves for even greater success over time.

LiquidFrameworks announced today that it achieved record high sales numbers in the fourth quarter of 2016, propelling them to record-breaking sales numbers for all of 2016.

LiquidFrameworks’ Vice President of Worldwide Sales, David Levitt, attributes the revenue growth to the rebounding oil prices as well as the desire for streamlined, efficient processes for service companies in the oilfield/industrial/environmental service industries. “Companies are ready to come back stronger than ever,” Levitt said. “By automating their “quote to cash” processes and focusing on improving revenues, cash flow and profitability, companies better insulate themselves from market volatility and position themselves for even greater success over time. FieldFX helps our customers to do just that.”

LiquidFrameworks’ FieldFX solution is a cloud-based mobile field operations software suite designed to manage contracts, quotes, equipment, jobs and field tickets along with customer-specific electronic forms such as safety incidents, inspections and other operational data reports. FieldFX was designed specifically for field personnel, in order to increase usability and, therefore, increase and accelerate the value of the implementations. The FieldFX solution also works both online and offline, which is critical for service companies in oilfield, industrial and environmental industries.

“The operators are also encouraging their service providers to eliminate the use of paper in their mobile field operations processes,” Levitt continued. “LiquidFrameworks’ domain expertise in the oilfield/ industrial/environmental industries has differentiated FieldFX as the clear market leader in field automation for these service companies.”

“I am excited about the record sales numbers achieved in 2016,” said Trent Derr, President and CEO of LiquidFrameworks. “This is a great achievement for LiquidFrameworks and will propel us in to 2017 with even more momentum.”

To learn more about how mobile field operations management solutions can add value to your oilfield or industrial/environmental service company visit http://www.liquidframeworks.com.

About LiquidFrameworks

LiquidFrameworks is a leading provider of cloud-based, mobile field operations management solutions serving the oilfield, industrial and environmental services industries. LiquidFrameworks’ FieldFX® solution provides companies with numerous benefits, including increased and accelerated revenue capture, increased cash flow, improved contract compliance, increased invoice accuracy and improved customer responsiveness. LiquidFrameworks is based in Houston, Texas. To join the conversation, follow @LquidFrameworks on Twitter and Linkedin.