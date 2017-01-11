ServerMonkey Launches New Maintenance Services Program

With TekShield, we saw an opportunity to offer our customers significant savings and flexibility by potentially extending the life cycle of their individual IT assets.

Today ServerMonkey, a leading distributor of new and refurbished IT hardware, introduces TekShield, a program designed to make maintaining an IT infrastructure simpler and more cost-effective. TekShield enables customers to monitor, manage and track all of their IT hardware and networking equipment in one convenient portal. The program offers third-party support and maintenance contracts for each item, including pre-owned equipment, to most locations worldwide.

TekShield’s customizable levels include next-business-day hardware replacement, around the clock support, on-site services, and remote support. The third-party service contracts free customers from Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)-mandated upgrade cycles by providing maintenance on items deemed “end-of-life.” TekShield can save customers up to 80% compared to similar programs from major OEMs like Cisco, Dell or HP.

“In recent years, we have gained greater insight into the varying lifecycles for different parts of the IT infrastructure,” said Layla Wright, CEO of ServerMonkey. “With TekShield, we saw an opportunity to offer our customers significant savings and flexibility by potentially extending the life cycle of their individual IT assets.”

