All Traffic Solutions, the leader in cloud-based traffic management solutions for law enforcement, transportation and smart cities, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new corporate headquarters in Herndon, Virginia on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Herndon Mayor Lisa C. Merkel officiated the event, which was attended by members of the Herndon Town Council, Herndon Chamber of Commerce, and the local media.

All Traffic Solutions has invested more than $100,000 to establish its new headquarters operation in Fairfax County. The new 4,336-square-foot facility is located at Worldgate Centre in the Town of Herndon. The company plans to add 25 employees in 2017 and create up to 86 new jobs over the next three years.

“Our positioning at the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor makes Herndon a uniquely qualified location within the Commonwealth for All Traffic Solutions,” said Herndon Mayor Lisa C. Merkel. “We are thrilled to welcome ATS to the town and look forward to working with them as they grow and expand.”

Moving the All Traffic Solutions headquarters to Virginia comes closely on the heels of the company’s recent $8M in Series A funding by venture capital firm Edison Partners.

“As we embark on this exciting new chapter at ATS, our decision to establish our headquarters in Virginia was based on several significant factors,“ said Jim Weaver, CEO of All Traffic Solutions. “Virginia is known for its business-friendly and robust startup environment. Also, the state is a major hub for transportation innovation. Equally important, the Dulles Technology Corridor, in particular, offers us access to some of the best tech talent in the country, which is key to our continued position as a leader in transportation technology.”

About All Traffic Solutions

Located outside Washington D.C. in Herndon, Virginia, All Traffic Solutions is consistently recognized as a leading innovator in the traffic safety industry for radar speed and variable message displays, imaging products and intelligent transportation systems, delivering groundbreaking levels of service and product capability. By integrating cloud technology into all of its products, All Traffic Solutions allows customers to manage all their equipment and data remotely through a browser, resulting in better traffic safety outcomes and initiatives related to vehicle-to-infrastructure solutions and smart cities.