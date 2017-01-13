“We are thrilled to have been selected as a tenant in the Mayo Clinic Business Accelerator” Scott Snyder, Co-Founder/CEO of Geneticure

Geneticure’s unique and patented approach includes an appreciation for the complexity of drug response and drug targets; well beyond drug metabolism and unmatched in the field today. The company is also supported by strong clinical evidence on their panels, which is surprisingly rare in the burgeoning field of personalized medicine.

Most of the Geneticure team are Rochester natives and they have kept close ties to their home town and Mayo Clinic. “We are thrilled to have been selected as a tenant in the Mayo Clinic Business Accelerator” said Scott Snyder, Co-Founder/CEO of Geneticure. “It has always been important to us to be a part of the growing Rochester bio-business ecosystem as much as possible” he added.

Mayo Clinic Business Accelerator provides infrastructure that enables entrepreneurism for the Rochester community. Founded by Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI), City of Rochester, Mayo Clinic Treasury Services and Mayo Clinic Ventures, the Mayo Clinic Business Accelerator provides collaborative space for new companies, venture capital firms and entrepreneurs.

"Geneticure is developing tools to improve patient care, while creating jobs in Rochester. That is the type of companies we want to attract to the Mayo Clinic Business Accelerator” Said Xavier Frigola, Director at Mayo Clinic Business Accelerator. "Scott and the rest of the Geneticure team has had a fantastic year 2016 achieving many crucial milestones. At the Accelerator we want to support them as they continue to grow" Frigola added.

The Geneticure team is split between Rochester and the Twin Cities and will maintain a presence in both areas.

About Geneticure:

Geneticure is reinventing the standard of care for large, chronic diseases by providing Clinicians new tools to personalize therapy based on the specific patient. Geneticure uses pharmacogenomics (the study of metabolic pathways and physiologic markers that dictate varying response to drug therapy among patients) to develop tests that clinicians use to help patients get better faster, and with less cost. Geneticure tests ensure each patient receives only the right medications for their unique genetics and saving unnecessary medications, visits and adverse events. Moving well beyond drug-metabolizing enzymes, the Geneticure patented tests examine the receptors, proteins, and organ systems fundamental to drug response. With a unique understanding for the integrative physiology of complex diseases and supported by strong clinical studies using their panels, Geneticure takes personalized medicine to another level not found in healthcare today.

