Valet Waste, LLC has been named the Service Supplier of the Year at the 2016 Magic City Awards by the Greater Birmingham Apartment Association (GBAA), an affiliate of the National Apartment Association. The Magic City Awards honor those who have made significant contributions both to the multifamily industry and the GBAA. These awards are based on local, state and national apartment association support, job performance, community involvement and continuing education. The winners of these awards demonstrate a true dedication to the industry, a heart for service to others and the respect of their colleagues and peers. Valet Waste is honored to be chosen out of many companies for this prestigious award.

“It is a huge honor to be selected because we only give out these awards once a year,” said Jennifer Galbreath, executive director for the GBAA. “Valet Waste was the only company that met all of the criteria to win this award. Not only were the references that we received for Valet Waste incredible, but Valet Waste had more references than anybody else in any category. Valet Waste is such a great organization and a wonderful asset to the GBAA. The company is always involved and active in our community, and I can’t think of a service supplier that is more deserving of this award.”

“Winning this award is a testament to our incredible team of district managers and service valets who work around the clock to ensure that residents are always serviced and happy,” said Kimberly Garrison, regional sales executive of Valet Waste.

The GBAA is dedicated to the enhancement and promotion of the multifamily industry as a resource for education, networking and community involvement. The GBAA also serves as a voice for the Greater Birmingham’s multifamily industry and serves the interests of housing owners, managers, developers and suppliers to better serve the needs of the public.

Valet Waste is committed to serving the community as a leading national provider of value-added amenity services to the multifamily housing industry. Valet Waste provides five nights-per-week doorstep waste and recycling collection for more than 450 management companies and owner groups, servicing more than 800,000 units across 35 states and Washington, D.C.

About Valet Waste:

Since 1995, Valet Waste has been the multifamily housing industry's leading provider of five-nights-per-week doorstep trash and recycling collection. It currently services over 450 management companies and owner groups throughout the multifamily housing industry that represent over 3.4 million units nationwide. Valet Waste offers the most requested resident amenities and services along with unparalleled and proven customer satisfaction. Its fully insured and uniformed professional valets collect waste and recyclables from residents' doorsteps and manage multifamily communities' on-site trash issues by streamlining waste from the doorstep to the dumpster with their proven systems. Valet Waste is a portfolio company of the Private Equity Group of Ares Management, L.P. (NYSE: ARES) and Harvest Partners, LP.