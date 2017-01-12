Okuma Names Koma Precision as Partner of the Year

Barry Agosta accepting the THINC Partner of the Year award from Jeff Estes. The accolade is a testament to Koma’s continuous effort to excel in everything they do.

Okuma America Corporation, a world leader in CNC machine tool manufacturing, is pleased to announce that Koma Precision, a Connecticut based machine tool supplier of CNC attachments and accessories, was chosen by Okuma distributors as 2016 partner of the year. Koma Precision received the highest number of votes amongst all 50 members of Partners in THINC in the annual partner effectiveness survey to earn the distinguished title.

Okuma distributors from North and South America participated in the survey rating Koma Precision on service responsiveness, sales support, perceived value of products/services and recommendations.

“Koma Precision has been a consistent top twenty percent performer in the past but achieved the highest award in 2016. The accolade is a testament to Koma’s continuous effort to excel in everything they do,” said Jeff Estes, director, Partners in THINC.

Okuma distributors and partners work closely together to deliver the most effective solutions for machine tool user’s production challenges. This partnership is the largest cross-company collaborative network in the metalworking and CNC machining industries.

For more information about Koma Precision and members of Partners in THINC visit http://www.okuma.com/partners.

About Okuma America Corporation

Okuma America Corporation is the U.S.-based sales and service affiliate of Okuma Corporation, a world leader in CNC (computer numeric control) machine tools, founded in 1898 in Nagoya, Japan. The company is the industry’s only single-source provider, with the CNC machine, drive, motors, encoders, and spindle all manufactured by Okuma. The company also designs their own CNC controls to integrate seamlessly with each machine tool’s functionality. In 2014 Okuma launched the Okuma App Store, the industry’s only centralized online marketplace for machine tool apps and related content. Along with its extensive distribution network (largest in the Americas), and Partners in THINC, Okuma is committed to helping users gain competitive advantage through the open possibilities of machine tools, today and into the future. For more information, visit http://www.okuma.com/americas or follow us on Facebook or Twitter @OkumaAmerica.

Partners in THINC

Partners in THINC is a collaboration network of more than 40 industry leaders who come together to solve problems and explore new productivity ideas for real-world manufacturers. With the open architecture, PC-based OSP control as its nucleus, Partners in THINC brings specialized equipment, expertise and a commitment to provide the best possible integrated solutions to the end-user. For more information, visit http://www.okuma.com/partners-in-thinc.

