Corus360 Named Veeam Impact Partner of the Year, East Region

Veeam 2016 Impact Partner of the Year, East Region Award Through our partnership with Veeam, we are able to bring availability to businesses of all shapes and sizes as the need for safe, reliable data storage becomes increasingly vital to every industry.

Corus360, a technology company that strives to empower clients through people, technology, and resilience, today announced they have been selected as the 2016 Veeam Impact Partner of the Year award by Veeam® Software, the innovative provider of solutions that delivers Availability for the Always-On Enterprise™. The winners of the 2016 Veeam Impact Partner Awards™ were announced at Veeam’s 2017 North American sales kickoff in Orlando, Florida on January 11, 2017.

These second annual awards recognize North American Veeam ProPartners who not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam Availability solutions to their customers, but who also provided first-class support, displayed expert knowledge, continued product education, and incorporated a true Veeam strategy into their business.

Corus360 was recognized as the Veeam Impact Partner of the Year in the East Region. This annual award is given to one company in each of Veaam’s three North American regions for demonstrating the best overall performance in areas of consistent revenue growth, collaboration with Veeam and proactive selling, and promoting Veeam Availability solutions and adjacent technologies. This isn’t the first time that Corus360 has been recognized for excellence in implementing Veeam strategies, having won the Veeam Marketing Partner of the year award for 2015. Over the course of this year, Corus360 created over 100% growth in Veaam Cloud Connect customers, and staffs three dedicated Veeam Certified Engineers to ensure that high quality Veeam professional Services are being offered, both of which contributed to making them a leader in Veeam Cloud Connect Replication options in the East region and, ultimately, the winner of this award.

“Corus360 is ecstatic to be recognized as Veeam’s 2016 Impact Partner of the Year in the East Region,” said Steve Gruber, Vice President of RES-Q™ Resiliency Services at Corus360. “By integrating Veeam into our business, we are able to provide Veeam customers with the ability to backup or replicate their data to our Data Centers as well as provide scalable recovery options by leveraging our vast DR computing infrastructure. This has allowed us to take our RES-Q™ Cloud Backup and Resiliency program to a new level while we continue to support both large and small customers with confidence.”

“One of our primary focuses at Corus360 is to ensure our customers have the tools they need to succeed. Through our partnership with Veeam, we are able to bring availability to businesses of all shapes and sizes as the need for safe, reliable data storage becomes increasingly vital to every industry,” said Tony Klinger, Senior Director of RES-Q™ Services Architecture at Corus360.

“We are excited to recognize and honor Corus360 as the Veeam Impact Partner of the Year in the East Region,” said Kevin Rooney, Vice President of North American Channel Sales at Veeam. “Our partnership with Corus360 has enabled us to provide Veeam Availability solutions to our joint customers, empowering them to meet the ongoing demands of 24.7.365 availability. We extend our congratulations to Corus360 and look forward to an even more successful and collaborative 2017.”

About Corus360

Corus360 is a technology consulting and solutions company with more than ten years of success helping clients better leverage technology investments to satisfy strategic and tactical business requirements. Corus360 specializes in the best of breed infrastructure solutions, IT management consulting, Data Center technologies, disaster recovery, managed services and enterprise applications. In addition to Corus360’s deep and varied business and technical expertise, the company has the agility and responsiveness required to meet the most challenging tasks. To learn more, visit corus360.com.