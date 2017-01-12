The executives included on this list are leading their organizations through healthcare's technology revolution, overseeing EHR installations and telemedicine advancements while working to keep data secure from breaches.

Becker's Hospital Review has published a version of this list since 2013.

The Becker's Hospital Review editorial team selected leaders for this list based on editorial discretion, including prominent CIOs, IT leaders and those who head up IT for some of the nation's largest and most respected hospitals and health systems. The editorial team accepted nominations for this list.

The full list features individual profiles of all individuals on the list.

The full list can be read here.

Note: This list is not an endorsement of included executives, hospitals, health systems or associated healthcare providers, and organizations cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Executives are presented in alphabetical order.

