Movement Mortgage has launched a new proprietary marketing, sales and customer engagement platform powered by technology from Total Expert Inc.

The new Movement Mortgage Marketing (M3) platform will empower Movement’s 2,000-member sales team to more effectively manage their contact databases, connect with clients and prospects and spread their message through multiple media channels, including video, social media, email and print.

“This is an important part of our vision to be a movement of change in the mortgage industry,” says Movement Mortgage Chief Brand Officer David King. “We have built a powerful marketing and CRM platform that will give our loan officers the tools needed to serve borrowers and real estate professionals with the best possible experience.”

Movement selected Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based Total Expert as the technology platform for its new system after considering a long list of major vendors. Total Expert delivers modern software architecture, responsiveness to emerging industry trends and a high level of customer service. Total Expert offers the first fully integrated enterprise level software platform that brings sales, marketing, co-marketing and compliance into a single system of record.

The new M3 platform includes a robust feature set:



Enterprise CRM integrated with PC Lender origination data

Pipeline management with detailed loan level reporting and auto-campaigns

Email and text message drip campaigns and sales lead automation

Dashboard hierarchies for leadership level reporting

Co-marketing portal for real estate agent’s and other industry partners

Open house and event registration lead capture apps

Extensive print and email library

Open house flyers with pricing integration

Direct mail campaigns

MLS integrated single property websites

“Movement Mortgage is a game-changing company that has experienced unprecedented growth. They are deeply passionate about innovation and building a company designed for the future of mortgage lending which makes them an ideal partner for Total Expert,” says Joe Welu, Total Expert Inc. Chief Executive Officer.

Movement launched a pilot program for its new M3 platform in late 2016 and will complete its rollout to the entire company in the first quarter of 2017.

About Movement Mortgage

Movement Mortgage exists to love and value people by leading a Movement of Change in its industry, corporate culture and communities. Founded in 2008, Movement’s goal is to finance one out of every 10 U.S. homebuyers by the year 2025. Movement is known for its customer service-centric business model and innovative loan process, which includes upfront, underwriting and a goal to finish the loan process in seven business days. In 2016, Movement originated $12 billion in residential mortgages. The company employs more than 4,000 people and has more than 500 branches in the U.S. The nonprofit Movement Foundation has reinvested more than $16.5 million in communities to date. For more information, visit http://www.movement.com

About Total Expert

Total Expert Inc. provides the first fully integrated, enterprise-level sales and marketing software solution built specifically for mortgage and real estate to collaborate within a centralized platform and manage their entire organization from the top down. The web-based platform can be used to build, deploy and track all marketing and co-marketing efforts, while automating compliance documentation with a first-to-market approach. For more information, visit http://totalexpertinc.com/

