SIUE’s Online Healthcare Informatics Program Among Nation’s Top 25

Frank Lyerla, director of SIUE’s master’s of healthcare informatics program. Our collaborative approach ensures the program is producing marketable graduates ready to meet industry needs and fill healthcare informatics positions

The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville online master’s in healthcare informatics has been ranked among the nation’s top 25 by bestcolleges.com.

Healthcare informatics professionals integrate the worlds of medicine and technology by combining their expertise in data management, patient care and information technology systems. The master’s in healthcare informatics emphasizes the application of state-of-the-art computing technologies to healthcare.

“The success of our fully online Master of Science in Healthcare Informatics program is the result of a combined effort involving the faculty, administration, information technology personnel and community healthcare partners,” said Frank Lyerla, PhD, RN, director of SIUE’s master’s of healthcare informatics program. “Our collaborative approach ensures the program is producing marketable graduates ready to meet industry needs and fill healthcare informatics positions.”

The ranking criteria included academic quality, affordability and online programming. For a complete list of the rankings, visit bestcolleges.com.

“It is significant to note that SIUE developed this program in a corporate partnership with BJC Health Care in 2010 to ensure their workforce would be well-trained to meet demands related to implementing electronic health records and securing patient data across the system,” said Mary Ettling, interim director of educational outreach. “While the program has evolved in format to accommodate the demands of working adults, our partnership with BJC still allows students to complete coursework online, to apply newly learned skills in their workplace and to advance to new positions within the BJC system.”

For more information, visit siue.edu/healthcare-informatics or contact Lyerla at flyerla(at)siue(dot)edu.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (Ed.D.) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD).

Photo: Frank Lyerla, director of SIUE’s master’s of healthcare informatics program.