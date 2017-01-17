The WCPC audience consistently expresses interest in having vendor presence at the courses.

The Wound Certification Prep Course (WCPC), a comprehensive training program owned and organized by HMP Communications Holdings, LLC, today announced AcelityTM as a Platinum-level supporter, BSN Medical® as a Gold-level supporter, and EHOB® as a Silver-level supporter for 2017.

WCPC is the leading, two-day prep course for clinicians interested in preparing for the wound certification board examinations. WCPC is the only recommended review course by the American Board of Wound Management Foundation and is the official interdisciplinary prep course of the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) meetings. In 2016 alone, WCPC has educated more than 1,000 wound care professionals.

WCPC support/sponsorship packages provide industry partners with multiple benefits, including greater recognition within the industry, increased networking opportunities, and stronger brand awareness. Additionally, sponsors are offered lead generation that occurs before, during, and after the prep course through emails, website link-sharing, social media, and promotional merchandise throughout the duration of the 2017 WCPC campaign.

“The WCPC audience consistently expresses interest in having vendor presence at the courses,” said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care and Cardiovascular Devices. “Acknowledging the vital role that education and certification play in the wound care market, AcelityTM, BSN Medical®, and EHOB® are demonstrating their commitment to quality healthcare and patient care.”

