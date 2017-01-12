SmartRecruiters, the Hiring Success Company, announced today a new customer, BIC, and the recent hiring of four key new team members: SVP of Commercial Sales Bob Memmer, VP of Demand Generation Prachi Gore, VP of Professional Services Matthew O’Connor and Senior Director of Sales Development and Sales Operations Taft Love.

BIC, the iconic designer consumer goods company best known for making ballpoint pens, has chosen SmartRecruiters to enhance its global recruitment and hiring process and develop an easier hiring solution. Lisa Winterhalder, Director of Global HR Technology at BIC, commented, "We are very excited about the potential of this partnership. We expect it to elevate the way we recruit so that candidates clearly understand our company values and recognize that BIC is a great place to work. SmartRecruiters also has a reputation for quickly helping companies like ours implement technology so that we can hire in the best way possible."

This announcement of SmartRecruiters’ new customer win with BIC comes as the company also expands its leadership team to support growth with key roles in sales and marketing.

“An important part of ramping up and preparing for 2017 has been making strategic additions to our organization’s management team,” said Jerome Ternynck, SmartRecruiters founder and CEO. “Each new hire brings experience from various backgrounds that will enable SmartRecruiters to grow in the right direction—in the new year and for years to come.”

Senior Vice President of Commercial Sales Bob Memmer joins SmartRecruiters after serving as AVP of Commercial Sales with Salesforce.com, where he received the MVP of the Quarter Award and was involved with the integration of new product lines, building teams globally, enabling sales teams at scale and supporting the Salesforce Dreamforce tech conference. Prior to working at Salesforce, Memmer served as the Vice President of Sales with Jigsaw.

“I joined SmartRecruiters because the current model of connecting talented people with companies that they would love to work for is broken,” said Memmer. “My main responsibilities in my new role will be to build out a velocity-based inside sales machine filled with amazing people customers love to work with, as well as expanding operations into new markets such as the UK, Europe and Australia.”

Vice President of Demand Generation Prachi Gore comes to SmartRecruiters from ServiceSource, where she was responsible for driving demand in the enterprise segment and growing a small tactical team to deliver strategic, creative and impactful campaigns. Gore’s main responsibility in her new role at SmartRecruiters is to generate the pipeline needed to fuel rapid growth in the enterprise and mid-market segments.

“SmartRecruiters is a company with people who share my values and a purpose beyond making money,” stated Gore. “The team really believes that by delivering an amazing experience through an easy-to-use but sophisticated product, they can impact the state of hiring.”

The new Vice President of Professional Services, Matthew O’Connor, joins SmartRecruiters after nearly 12 years of market creation with Salesforce. O’Connor is a professional services leader with 16 years of experience in technology and strategy consulting, with involvement in transforming and building all functions of a professional services organization in emerging markets. In his new role with SmartRecruiters, O’Connor’s core responsibilities include leading the global Professional Services organization and delivering high-value, consultative services to all of SmartRecruiters’ customers.

“SmartRecruiters has the traits of a company ready to disrupt its industry—a great product and leadership team, a vendor landscape that lacks innovation, and consumers desperate for a better solution. Add to that the fact that the ability to acquire top talent effectively is one of the few sustainable, competitive advantages in today's environment, and it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up,” O’Connor explained.

Senior Director of Sales Development and Sales Operations Taft Love joins SmartRecruiters from PandaDoc, where he served as Director of Sales Development and Sales Operations. In addition to his background in sales, Love brings unique work experience to the table with a background in law enforcement. While in law enforcement, Love was the youngest officer to be a detective, supervisor and Special Response Team member. His focus was on fraud, money laundering and other financial crimes.

“I joined SmartRecruiters for three main reasons: the market, the leadership and the team,” said Love. “Most companies are unhappy with their applicant tracking systems, and the industry is on the verge of major changes, which makes this a perfect time to join a visionary in the space. My priorities in my new role are optimizing the inbound lead follow-up process, improving the team’s sales skills and shaking up a predictable outbound program.”

SmartRecruiters’ Talent Acquisition Suite is used by high-performance organizations for making the best hires. It has full functionality for recruitment marketing and collaborative hiring built on a modern cloud platform with an open marketplace for third-party recruitment services. Unlike the first-generation applicant tracking systems it replaces, SmartRecruiters provides an amazing candidate experience. Hiring managers actually want to use the product, and recruiters love SmartRecruiters because the platform makes their jobs easier. Companies like Visa, Skechers, Atlassian, Equinox and Alcoa use SmartRecruiters to make recruiting a competitive advantage.

