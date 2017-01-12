With these new members, we add to the experience and expertise available through the Council to help guide our World Ready network in finding the best ways for in-house counsel and outside counsel to work together.

Lex Mundi is pleased to welcome four new members to its Client Advisory Council. This distinguished group of senior in-house counsel from some of the world’s leading companies provides advice and guidance that enhance the ability of Lex Mundi member firms to serve their clients better and to meet the needs of in-house counsel.

The new members of the Lex Mundi Client Advisory Council are



Felix R. Ehrat, Group General Counsel and Member of the Executive Committee, Novartis International AG;

Dyann L. Kostello, Group Vice-President, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.;

Nicola Verdicchio, Chief Legal Officer, Pirelli & C. S.p.A.; and

Loretta Yuen, Executive Vice President - Group Legal & Regulatory Compliance, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited.

These new members join an eminent group of existing Client Advisory Council members:



Luis Miguel Briola, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary of the Board, Grupo Bimbo, S.A. de C.V.;

Martin Cooke, General Counsel and Group Company Secretary, The Edrington Group Limited;

Debra Clements, VP, Senior General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Milliken & Company;

Paul Kaleta, Executive Vice President & General Counsel, First Solar;

Jeff Melucci, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Kimberly-Clark;

Ria Sanz, Executive Vice President: Group Legal, Commercial and Governance, AngloGold Ashanti Limited;

Andrew Thorson, Vice President and Global General Counsel, Asia/Europe and Africa Centers of Excellence, Johnson Controls (China) Investment Co., Ltd.; and

Arne Wittig, Group General Counsel and Head of Legal, thyssenkrupp AG

Carl Anduri, President of Lex Mundi, comments, "Our Client Advisory Council is an extremely valuable resource for Lex Mundi and its member firms. With these new members, we add to the experience and expertise available through the Council to help guide our World Ready network in finding the best ways for in-house counsel and outside counsel to work together."

Complete information on the members and activities of Lex Mundi’s Client Advisory Council can be found on the Lex Mundi web site at: http://www.lexmundi.com/lexmundi/Client_Advisory_Council.asp.

About Lex Mundi

Lex Mundi is the world’s leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in 100+ countries. Lex Mundi member firms offer clients preferred access to more than 21,000 lawyers worldwide – a global resource of unmatched breadth and depth. Each member firm is selected on the basis of its leadership in – and continued commitment to – its local market. The Lex Mundi principle is one independent firm for each jurisdiction. Firms must maintain their level of excellence to retain membership within Lex Mundi.

Through close collaboration, information-sharing, training and inter-firm initiatives, the Lex Mundi network is an assurance of connected, on-the ground expertise in every market in which a client needs to operate. Working together, Lex Mundi members are able to handle seamlessly their clients’ most challenging cross-border transactions and disputes.

Member law firms are located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean and North America. Through Lex Mundi’s nonprofit affiliate, the Lex Mundi Pro Bono Foundation, members also provide pro bono legal assistance to social entrepreneurs around the globe.

For more information, please visit http://www.lexmundi.com and http://www.lexmundiprobono.org .