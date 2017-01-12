Finicity, a leading provider of real-time financial data aggregation and insights, today announced an expansion of the executive team with the hire of Tim Laukka to the role of chief financial officer (CFO). Laukka joins Finicity with more than 25 years of comprehensive business and financial services experience, most recently as the CFO of Optum Bank, which specializes in financial services for the healthcare industry.

In his new role as CFO of Finicity, Laukka will be responsible for managing financial operations and human resources. Following its recently announced $42 million funding, the company is expanding its family of solutions and the product and development teams. Laukka’s extensive background in the financial services industry will be an additional asset to Finicity as its customers represent a broad range of financial institutions, fintech developers and even consumers looking to manage or improve their financial health.

“As we’ve experienced significant demand for our solutions and services, it’s imperative we have the company foundation to deliver,” said Steve Smith, CEO of Finicity. “Tim provides the leadership and expertise in corporate finance and human resources we need to build on our recent momentum and reach the next level of growth. We’re excited to have him join our team during such a notable time for Finicity and our industry.”

During Laukka’s tenure as Optum Bank’s CFO, he grew the financial institution from a $14 million de novo bank to the largest HSA provider in the nation, with assets in excess of $6 billion and 2.9 million account holders. Prior to Optum Bank, he was instrumental in the establishment of In2M, the predecessor to Finicity and its Mvelopes® personal financial management platform. Laukka’s background in financial services includes mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, SEC reporting and delivering profitable growth.

Laukka received his MBA from Michigan State University and is a member of the Utah Association of Certified Public Accountants.

To stay up-to-date on Finicity news, announcements and press, visit http://www.finicity.com/newsroom. To learn more about Finicity products and services, visit http://www.finicity.com/products.

About Finicity:

Finicity enables a financial data-sharing ecosystem that is secure, inclusive and innovative. Through its real-time financial data aggregation and insights platform, Finicity provides solutions for financial management, payments and credit decisioning. It is also leading the development and promotion of industry standards, including next-gen OFX and TxPUSH. The company has developed more than 16,000 bank integrations, with the vast majority through direct connections to formatted bank data sources, improving information access and accuracy. Finicity is the winner of API World’s 2016 Finance API of the Year. To learn more and test-run the rock-solid API today, visit finicity.com.