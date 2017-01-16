FoxDen Decor Releases New Bathroom Vanity Designs

FoxDen Decor is pleased to announce new bathroom vanity designs.

“We wanted to start the New Year off by giving our customers something extra special,” says Jami Stewart, spokesperson for FoxDen Decor. “Our rustic and reclaimed wood bathroom vanities are among our most popular items, so, working with our highly skilled craftspeople, we created new vanities for a January 2017 launch.”

Like all of FoxDen Decor’s products, the new bathroom vanities are made-to-order and fully customizable, which means customers pick the finishes, size and hardware they need to make the piece uniquely their own. FoxDen’s new gray color palette, which was also released in January, is the perfect complement for their new bathroom products.

FoxDen’s dedication to excellent products and customer service has earned it Best of Houzz, Houzz Influencer and Houzz Recommended nods. Orders are covered by a no-hassle shipping policy and you can learn home styling tips on the company’s blog (http://foxdendecor.com/blog).

About FoxDen Decor

We offer a unique selection of rustic furniture with styles ranging from reclaimed, door top, rustic, painted, cedar and much more. All furniture is hand crafted and finished by using a hand rubbed paste wax. Our reclaimed furniture is sanded down to a smooth to the touch finish and can be stained or left natural.

Contact Details:

Jami Stewart

7142 La Junta

Canutillo, TX 79835

Phone: 1-888-666-1113

Source: FoxDen Decor Rustic Furniture

