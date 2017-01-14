Having just completed an upgrade to Oracle JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Release 9.2 (JDE E1), The Weitz Company will use Dimension Focus™ to help them maintain and evolve their implementation of JDE E1.

Dimension Focus™ is a cloud-based Software-As-A-Service offering that helps customers get the most out of their investment in JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. It achieves this by making it more cost effective and easy to stay up-to-date with the latest software available from Oracle JD Edwards.

Dimension Focus™ forensically analyzes the impact of any electronic software updates a customer might apply or program modifications a customer might make to their implementation of JD Edwards EnterpriseOne. Thoroughly understanding the impact of each change event enables companies to better scope, plan and manage projects. Instead of having to test broad areas of the software that might be impacted by a change event, it is now possible to identify and test only the areas that have changed. By planning to test and then testing only what has changed, companies will find it easier to run more smaller projects. This in turn allows them to keep more up-to-date with the latest EnterpriseOne code being made available by Oracle JD Edwards.

Dimension Focus™ is unique to the JD Edwards EnterpriseOne market and its features include:



It identifies exactly what needs testing and what does not need testing.

It grades the impact for each object by analysing the dependencies at the event level and figures out the scale of the impact that applying the ESUs has had on each top level object.

It creates a testing “heat map” to show the level at which the applications are affected and those that the customer needs to spend the most amount of effort testing.

Quotes:

“Upgrading to 9.2 shifted us out of a technology deficit that was starting to negatively impact the business,” said Steve McClure, Senior IT Manager at Weitz. “It also brought to light the value inherent in having the ability to surgically test change. We are very excited to partner with DWS in 2017 to help us keep our instance current with minimal impact to the business and our testers.”

“To have an organisation like The Weitz Company use one of our leading testing products is testament to the value it can add to organisations. Dimension Focus™ can significantly reduce the cost and time required to test any JD Edwards EnterpriseOne development, whether that is a modification or the application of Electronic Software Updates,” said Barry Burke, CEO at DWS. “When a business like Weitz chooses to use one of our products it proves to us the value we are bringing to organisations committed to JD Edwards EnterpriseOne.”

About DWS

Since 1998, DWS has been providing specialist software development and CNC expertise to companies who want to customise, upgrade and support their JDE E1 systems.

Our award winning Dimension Analyze™ service and associated development and technical services have helped customers around the globe get the most they can from E1 and to reduce their cost of owning E1.

Through our Dimension Hub™ we make our knowledge, experience and analytic capabilities readily accessible to our customers, helping them to test and to stay up to date with the software made available by Oracle JD Edwards.

DWS is an Oracle Gold partner and a JD Edwards Certified Specialist. DWS has built an enviable reputation as development and technical experts in JDE E1.