Syngene, a world-leading manufacturer of image analysis solutions, is delighted to announce its GeneSys software has been upgraded to include an icon of pre-set optimised “stain-free” protein gel imaging conditions. This simple to use software, available to download free of charge to existing users of specified Syngene imaging systems, will save set-up time and ensure accurate stain-free protein gel images every time.

For use in Syngene’s G:BOX Chemi and PXi imaging systems, the new GeneSys software now includes a “stain-free” imaging icon. The icon has been set up using optimum filter and lighting conditions that Syngene’s technical specialists have determined can accurately detect nanogram levels of protein on a Stain-Free gel. Using this new software, TGX Stain-Free™ and Criterion™ TGX Stain-Free™ precast gels can be rapidly imaged, saving researchers the time and effort of looking up recommended detection conditions, as well as gel staining preparation time.

The new software version maintains its excellent user-friendly features including guiding scientists through protocol set-up using its database of imaging conditions for hundreds of commercially available dyes and stain-free options. This allows users of Syngene’s high specification imaging systems to visualise dyes such as Coomassie Blue, GelGreen™, SYBR® Gold, SYBR® Safe and SYPRO® Ruby. The software calibrates to each gel or blot’s size to generate high-quality images. For faster image capture, GeneSys also has a unique researcher ‘protocol save’ capability enabling one-click recall of frequently used settings.

Researchers wanting to find out how to download the new GeneSys image capture software, should click this link: http://www.syngene.com/GeneSys

“In these budget conscious times, researchers need software which is versatile enough to capture “stain-free” gel images, as well as a range of different dyes on gels and blots,” states Matthew Dunne, Senior Divisional Manager at Syngene. “Scientists using many of our Syngene imaging systems can now download our incredible new GeneSys image capture software to add fast, accurate stain-free protein detection to their system at no extra cost.”

