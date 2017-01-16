These are times of revolution and not evolution, in terms of how identity is verified and managed. It is as true for Customer Not Present channels as it is becoming so for the familiar Customer Present ones.

The "Top 100 Leaders in Identity" list is compiled by the One World Identity Conference based on the criteria of industry clout & influencer status, number of publications & professional speaking engagements, number of total nominations and time in industry. Ron has led some of identity industry's standard-setting paradigms and technology innovations in a year of explosive growth.

“This recognition is not only to myself but to the achievements of an amazing team”, says Ron Atzmon, Managing Director of AU10TIX: “These are times of revolution and not evolution, in terms of how identity is verified and managed. It is as true for Customer Not Present channels as it is becoming so for the familiar Customer Present ones. It is a challenger look at technology that enables us, and eventually the market, create new capabilities and standards in detecting and deterring sophisticated fraud attempts, while streamlining customer acquisition and boosting operating efficiency. I'm proud to be on the list together with the entire AU10TIX team of boundary spanners.”

About AU10TIX

AU10TIX Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of ICTS International N.V, deals with the authentication and digitization of identifying documents including Passports, identity cards, driving licenses and other complementary identifying documents. The company specializes in implementing hardware & software based applications used for scanning, identifying, content retrieval, authentication and validation of identifying documents. AU10TIX is a pioneer of all-channel (front-end and online) ID authentication and processing solutions. The company's products drastically reduce identifying document-based fraud, reducing the costs associated with client processing and enabling effective regulatory compliance, while making the sales and support operations speedier and considerably more efficient.

For more information, visit http://www.au10tix.com

About ICTS International N.V.

ICTS specializes in the development and implementation of innovative security concepts and solutions designed to meet the needs of a variety of industries, mainly aviation transportation, border control and sensitive facilities. ICTS International benefits from over two decades of expertise and international operational experience in transportation security, with a particular emphasis on high-risk environments, passenger processing transactions and the integration of security services to provide a comprehensive security solution. It also offers a wide variety of customized training programs, tailored procedures and a wide range of security consulting services. The company has developed and implemented unique technological solutions, based on its comprehensive approach to security, designed to enhance the level of security while accelerating the security check process.

For more information, visit http://ictsintl.com/

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company’s business strategy and future plans of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this press release. These and other important factors, including those mentioned in various Securities and Exchange Commission filings made periodically by the Company, may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to differ materially from the future results and performance expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to provide public updates, revisions or amendments to any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect changes in the Company’s expectations or future events.

Contact:

AU10TIX

Ofer Friedman, VP Marketing

Email: ofer.friedman(at)au10tix(dot)com

Tel.: +357 (22) 007698

ICTS International NV

Alon Raich

Email: mail(at)ictsinternational(dot)com

Tel.: +31-20-716 3421