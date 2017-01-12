John T. Morrier, Managing Partner of Casner & Edwards, LLP Acquiring Fort Point Legal is a move that makes sense for our continued growth in Boston’s innovation industry.... and will help us establish a leadership position in startup and venture capital law.

Boston law firm Casner & Edwards, LLP announces that it has acquired Fort Point Legal, P.C., a boutique law firm focused on representing the entrepreneur community. The acquisition combines the expertise of the startup-focused law firm, Fort Point Legal, with the broader, multi-service power of Casner & Edwards to deliver specialized legal services for the innovation economy. With this transaction, Fort Point Legal Founder Joel G. Kinney and his colleague, attorney Steven M. Ayr, join Casner & Edwards.

Fort Point Legal is now a dedicated practice group of Casner & Edwards, serving as the portal for the firm’s offerings to startups, their founders and investors. The core Fort Point Legal team is augmented by Casner & Edwards lawyers practicing in the business, employment and estate planning areas, bringing to bear a full suite of resources to represent startups, emerging growth companies and larger enterprises across a wide range of industries. Clients benefit from the affordable, often fixed-fee, services of the Fort Point Legal team, while having the confidence of knowing the resources and experience of Casner & Edwards are available to them as they grow.

John T. Morrier, Casner & Edwards’ Managing Partner, said, “I have known Joel and Steve for some time and have always admired their work in the emerging growth industry. Acquiring their firm is a move that makes sense for our continued growth in Boston’s innovation industry. The practice of Fort Point Legal remains focused on representing early stage companies and their general corporate needs. Other clients, such as more established companies, commercial real estate clients and clients with more traditional legal needs, will be served by the appropriate Casner & Edwards attorney team. Our connection to Boston’s Fort Point neighborhood, combined with this new initiative, will help us establish a leadership position in startup and venture capital law.”

Kinney said, “I am excited to merge Fort Point Legal with Casner & Edwards. There’s significant opportunity to expand our brand in the entrepreneur community. By leveraging the combined legal expertise of the two firms, as well as our direct access to real-world entrepreneurial activity, we can help businesses throughout the entire lifecycle from formation to exit.”

Fort Point Legal will continue to operate at its WeWork offices on Melcher Street in Boston. “We believe in building lasting relationships with our clients,” continued Kinney, “and to truly be a part of their environment, we need to immerse ourselves in their scene. Our goal is to surround them with a supportive, nurturing environment where they feel comfortable to ask questions and seek the legal guidance they need to succeed.”

About Fort Point Legal

Fort Point Legal delivers legal services to the innovation economy, taking into account the way businesses now are formed, grown and exited. It was founded as a business law firm to represent startups, emerging growth companies and larger enterprises across a range of industries, and now continues that as part of Casner & Edwards. Fort Point Legal enjoys long-term relationships with its clients and maintains strategic and practical relationships with a diverse array of service partners. Clients value its ability to align their legal needs with their business goals, thus making for the most efficient use of time and resources.

About Casner & Edwards, LLP

Casner & Edwards, LLP represents businesses, individuals and institutions across New England and around the world, providing the core legal services they need to succeed. Clients work directly with a team of expert attorneys, and can expect full attention, seasoned advice, top quality work, and good value.