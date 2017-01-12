Our mission... is to handle service contracts, send private invitations to bid, deliver rapid responses to RFIs, RFPs, and RFQs, and to liaise with emergency and maintenance services on behalf of anyone requiring those services.

The Blue Book Building & Construction Network® announces a new initiative to help quickly connect construction industry professionals with the service providers they need. Facility/property managers, real estate developers, general contractors, corporations, universities, and operations/procurement organizations require a wide array of services in order to perform work efficiently to complete their projects and maintain their properties. To facilitate that need, The Blue Book Network® is launching ONETEAM Pro Services, a complimentary concierge group of professionals dedicated to closing the communication gaps and moving the industry forward in 2017.

As the commercial construction industry advances and incorporates new technology, it is a necessity for professionals to have instant access to up-to-date contacts and qualification details for service providers on a national and local level.

"Our mission, with access to the largest database of over one million contractors, subcontractors and suppliers, as well as state of the art communication tools, is to handle service contracts, send private invitations to bid, deliver rapid responses to RFIs, RFPs, and RFQs, and to liaise with emergency and maintenance services on behalf of anyone requiring those services," says Ron Amorese, Director of ONETEAM Pro Services

For more information on ONETEAM Pro Services, please go to http://www.ONETEAMProServices.com or call Ron Amorese at (844) 272-9408 or email us at vendorservices(at)thebluebook(dot)com.

