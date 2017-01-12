Carnes Crossroads is a thoughtfully planned community in Charleston SC.. The master plan for Carnes Crossroads carefully blends traditional neighborhoods with parks, trails, a school and church, and a variety of conveniences and amenities.

In a region where it is estimated that approximately 45 people are relocating daily, developers and builders are working overtime to keep up with demand for housing, services, schools and conveniences for a growing population. Thanks to foresight and years of careful planning, all of those elements are now coming together beautifully within a thoughtfully planned community that is taking shape right in the heart of Charleston’s growth. Carnes Crossroads, a 2,300-acre community from the same team responsible for creating the award-winning island town community of Daniel Island, is emerging in Summerville, one of Charleston’s most popular and fastest growing submarkets.

Drawing from the same planning and design principles that have helped make Charleston’s Daniel Island a top residential choice, the master plan for Carnes Crossroads carefully blends traditional neighborhoods with parks, trails, a school and church, and a variety of conveniences and amenities. The first of many neighborhoods is near completion, and growth of new neighborhoods and the commercial offerings at Carnes Crossroads are starting to accelerate. In the past year alone:



The 100th family purchased a home at Carnes Crossroads, and construction began in St. James Park, the second of many neighborhoods planned for the community. Homes at Carnes Crossroads are being built by Ashton Woods Homes, David Weekley Homes, John Wieland Homes, Eastwood Homes and Sabal Homes.

Students at Northwood Academy’s Upper School started the 2016/2017 academic year at a brand new school on a 40-acre campus at Carnes Crossroads in August. The campus, which is also home to Northwood Church, will welcome Northwood Academy’s Lower School in August 2017.

Roper St. Francis shared details about plans for its 90-acre medical campus at Carnes Crossroads. Berkeley Hospital, a 50-bed, full-service hospital, is planned to serve as the “nucleus” of the campus. The hospital is expected to open in 2019.

MUSC Health Carnes Crossroads opened, giving residents convenient access to primary care, women’s health care and the Medical University of South Carolina’s groundbreaking research and technology. An array of services, including internal and family medicine, radiology, family planning, pregnancy care and more are offered at the new location.

Over a thousand people gathered for the Charleston St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer at Carnes Crossroads in September, raising over $82,000 in donations for St. Jude Research Hospital. One of 61 similar events taking place around the country on the same day, the race marked the first major fundraising event to be hosted at Carnes Crossroads. The race is scheduled to return next year.

Work continued on the first of many lakes planned for Carnes Crossroads. The first lakefront properties will be offered in the St. James Park neighborhood in 2017.

Construction began on The Blake, a senior living community, as well as on upscale apartments at The Passage, located on the east side of North Main Street. Both are scheduled to be complete in 2017, adding to the diversity of residential opportunities at Carnes Crossroads.

Groundwork was laid for an exciting array of additions to the community’s downtown, with construction now underway or about to begin on a child care center, dental and medical offices, retail space and more.

New residents helped build community by meeting and mingling at a diverse and growing mix of activities and events, like a seasonal Farmers’ Market at the community’s historic Green Barn, fitness classes, wine tasting and master gardening lectures, concerts and more.

It is anticipated that over time Carnes Crossroads will become home to approximately 15,000 residents and develop as a central gathering place for Summerville and the neighboring city of Goose Creek. In addition to medical offices and a new hospital, the community will be home to shops, restaurants and a wide array of conveniences, along with parks, trails, lakes and other amenities for residents.

For additional information about Carnes Crossroads, visit the community’s website at http://www.carnescharleston.com or call (843) 761-8600.